Cubs vs. Braves odds: Advanced computer model locks in MLB picks for April 14
Our proven computer model simulated Saturday's Braves-Cubs game 10,000 times
Game 2 of a weekend series between the Cubs and Braves gets underway at 2:20 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Cubs are -180 on the money line, meaning it would take a $180 bet on Chicago to return $100. That's down from an opening line of -195.
Before you make a pick on this matinee, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, was all over the Pirates (+165) as heavy underdogs against the Cubs on Thursday. The result: Pittsburgh pulled off a 6-1 victory, and anybody who made that pick cashed in huge.
Now the model has simulated the Saturday matchup between the Braves and Cubs 10,000 times and come up with some surprising results.
We can tell you that the model is calling for Cubs' starter Jose Quintana to strike out six in just under six innings of work. But will that be enough for the Cubs to get the win and pay off on the money line? You can get that pick only over at SportsLine.
The model has taken into account several trends working in Atlanta's favor. The Braves entered this series undefeated in afternoon games and unbeaten in games when they hit a home run.
And the Braves are sending hard-throwing young lefty Sean Newcomb to the hill on Saturday as he looks to build off a six-inning shutout against the Rockies in his last outing.
But that mean they're worth backing against the favored Cubs.
Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is off to a sizzling start this season with a .347 batting average. He hits in the middle of an explosive lineup that, even with Anthony Rizzo on the disabled list, still has plenty of power.
Quintana is also coming off a six-inning scoreless performance in his last outing. The Braves have only hit .233 all time against him.
So which side should you back in this Saturday afternoon showdown? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Braves-Cubs money line has all the value, from the model that was all over the Pirates' huge upset of the Cubs.
