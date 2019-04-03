Cubs vs. Braves odds: Wednesday MLB picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Chicago Cubs look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. ET. Chicago hopes to bounce back from an ugly 8-0 loss in the series opener and earn its first victory since Opening Day. Atlanta is looking for its second consecutive victory at SunTrust Park following a three-game losing streak to start the season. Veteran ace Jon Lester will start for Chicago, opposed by Julio Teheran of Atlanta. Chicago is a -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs scored set at 8.5 in the latest Cubs vs. Braves odds. Before locking in any Cubs vs. Braves picks of your own for Wednesday, you'll want to see the latest MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks and is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. The model has a proven track record of hitting on its top picks in baseball, football, basketball, hockey and more. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in Cubs vs. Braves. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Cubs will be counting on Lester, the reliable staple of their rotation, to help them get back on the winning track after shaky pitching contributed to the recent losing streak. The 35-year-old lefty was efficient in his first start of the season, a 12-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

Lester (1-0, 3.00 ERA) allowed two earned runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out three, while allowing two walks and one homer. It was the first opening day win for Lester in the past five seasons. In nine career starts against the Braves, Lester is 6-2 with a 2.47 ERA.

But just because Lester has history on his side doesn't guarantee Chicago is the best value on the Cubs vs. Braves money line.

In the series opener, Brian McCann hit a two-run single as part of a four-run first inning for the Braves in his return to Atlanta, where he played for nine seasons before having stints with the Yankees and Astros. Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuna Jr., who was just awarded an eight-year $100 million contract extension, homered for the Braves.

Teheran (0-1, 5.40) is 3-1 with a 3.44 ERA in eight career starts against the Cubs. He won his lone appearance against Chicago last season despite allowing four runs in six innings.

So who wins Braves vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Braves vs. Cubs money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.