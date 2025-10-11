We had a successful Game 5 of the ALDS, hitting our two plays and coming damn close on the bonus play (scoreless through five innings; it was 1-0 through five), so what do you say we have a big Game 5 over on the NL side? It's the Cubs and Brewers in Milwaukee at 8:08 p.m. ET.

The Cubs will use lefty reliever Drew Pomeranz as the opener, while the Brewers will likely lean on Jacob Misiorowski heavily as the bulk-inning guy for the Brew Crew. The Cubs can use starters Shota Imanaga and/or Colin Rea in relief before getting to their high-leverage guys.

Let's grab a little action, with the lines courtesy of DraftKings.

The Cubs' lefty leadoff man is one of the most underrated sluggers in baseball and he's been showing it all postseason, riding the wave from a late-season hot streak. In his last 17 games in the regular season, Busch went 19 for 59 (.322) with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 14 RBI and 13 runs. So far in the playoffs, he's 7 for 24 (.292) with four home runs.

In eight games in American Family Field this season, Busch has three home runs, six RBI and four runs.

Over 7.5 runs (-110)

I'll avoid picking a winner here because it's kind of a toss up to me. The Brewers are correctly favored at -149, but I don't want that much juice. The Cubs have a good number at +122, but the Brewers are more likely to win. The run line has the Cubs at -167 for +1.5, and that's too much juice. The Brewers run line (-1.5, +137) might be the best play, but it sure feels like a one-run game is highly likely.

Instead, we'll chase the runs. Neither team has a dominant starter on the hill and while Misiorowski is capable of dominating, it won't be for a long time. He went for three innings and 57 pitches in Game 2. Both teams have seen an awful lot of the bullpens in this series and the offensive players will find enough success to get us over here. It doesn't even have to be overly high scoring. A 5-3 final score gets us home.

Bonus: First inning run (+105)

There have been runs scored in the first inning in every single game this series, so why stop now? Here's where things stood after the first inning in each game:

Game 1: Brewers 6, Cubs 1

Game 2: 3-3 tie

Game 3: Cubs 4, Brewers 1

Game 4: Cubs 3, Brewers 0

The NRFI (no run first inning) play is a popular one in some betting circles, but it's a loser in this series. We're going with the YRFI (yes run first inning!) again.