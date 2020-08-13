Watch Now: Cubs Match Best Start In 50 Seasons ( 1:32 )

The Chicago Cubs have been the best team in the National League at home this season, winning seven of their first eight contests at Wrigley Field. That excellence has helped them to a 12-3 overall record and a 5.5-game lead in the NL Central. Chicago attempts to continue its strong play in "The Friendly Confines" when it hosts the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers (7-9) for the opener of a four-game series on Thursday.

First pitch at Wrigley Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Chicago as the -160 favorite on the money line in the latest Brewers vs. Cubs odds, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

The model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season.

Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Brewers vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Brewers money line: Milwaukee +150, Chicago -160

Cubs vs. Brewers run line: Chicago -1.5

Cubs vs. Brewers over-under: 8.5 runs

MIL: The Brewers have scored more than three runs in only three of their last nine games

CHC: RHP Yu Darvish is just 3-9 with a 4.79 ERA lifetime at Wrigley Field

Why you should back the Brewers

Brett Anderson (0-1, 5.40 ERA) gets his first shot at the Cubs of 2020 after having his scheduled outing against them on July 25 scrapped due to a blister. The 32-year-old left-hander, who made six starts for Chicago in 2017, has pitched well versus his former club during his career. In three turns, Anderson is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA while recording 14 strikeouts and just one walk over 16 innings.

Manager Craig Counsell needs to find a spot for Luis Urias in the lineup. The 23-year-old middle infielder has gone 3-for-8 in three games since joining the team after testing positive for COVID-19 during summer camp. Urias, who was acquired from San Diego in November after registering four homers and 24 RBIs for the Padres last season, went 2-for-2 and drove in both of Milwaukee's runs in its 12-2 loss on Wednesday.

Why you should back the Cubs

Darvish (2-1, 2.12 ERA) has been a key member of Chicago's strong starting rotation, which has posted a 2.65 ERA over the first quarter of the season. The 33-year-old native of Japan has given up one run and five hits over 13 innings in his last two starts -- both victories. Darvish owns a 2.32 ERA with 44 strikeouts and only seven walks over 31 frames in six career turns against the Brewers despite losing to them in his season debut on July 25.

Anthony Rizzo may be breaking out of his slump as he belted his first homer in 11 games on Wednesday. The three-time All-Star entered 2020 having gone deep at least 23 times in seven straight campaigns. Former NL MVP Kris Bryant, who also homered on Wednesday, is hitting .286 over his last six games after batting just .120 through his first six and Jason Kipnis has hit safely in six of his eight contests this year.

How to make Cubs vs. Brewers picks

