The Milwaukee Brewers never have reached the postseason three years in a row since joining the major leagues in 1969 as the Seattle Pilots. Milwaukee looks to make franchise history this year and begins that quest on Friday when it visits the NL Central-rival Chicago Cubs in the 2020 MLB season-opener for both teams. First pitch at Wrigley Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Brewers, who went 10-9 against the Cubs last season, squandered a late lead and lost the NL Wild-Card Game to the Washington Nationals last year after falling in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 NL Division Series. Chicago is a -118 favorite on the money line in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds from William Hill, down from an open of -127, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

This model, which has simulated every pitch of Brewers vs. Cubs 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season.

Now, the model has dialed in on Brewers vs. Cubs. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Brewers vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Brewers money line: Milwaukee +103, Chicago -118

Cubs vs. Brewers run line: Chicago -1.5

Cubs vs. Brewers over-under: 8.5 runs

MIL: RHP Brandon Woodruff is the Brewers' seventh different Opening Day starter in seven years

CHC: 1B Anthony Rizzo has hit at least 23 home runs in seven straight seasons

Why you should back the Brewers

Woodruff proved last year that he's deserving of being Milwaukee's seventh Opening Day starter in seven seasons, going 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA in his first full year in the rotation. The 27-year-old right-hander missed nearly two months with a strained left oblique, but registered 143 strikeouts over 121.2 innings and earned a trip to the All-Star Game. Woodruff also was one of the best in the majors at keeping the ball in the park, allowing only 0.89 homers per nine frames, 10th among players with at least 100 innings pitched.

Two-time reigning NL batting champion Christian Yelich is Milwaukee's top power hitter after belting a career-high 44 homers in 2019 and has a strong chance to win the Triple Crown given the shortened 60-game season. Veteran Ryan Braun, who hasn't missed a season-opener since making his major-league debut in May 2007, appears to be recovered from an oblique issue and remains a deep threat after hitting 22 homers last year. The Brewers also could receive steady production from Logan Morrison, who appeared in only 124 games with Minnesota and Philadelphia over the last two seasons after recording a career-high 38 home runs for Tampa Bay in 2017.

Why you should back the Cubs

Kyle Hendricks hit double digits in victories for the second straight season in 2019, going 11-10 with a 3.46 ERA and one shutout in 30 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was much better at home as he posted a 2.04 ERA over 14 turns at Wrigley Field against a 5.02 mark in 16 road outings. Hendricks has pitched well against the Brewers in his career, registering an 8-6 record and 3.08 ERA in 21 contests.

Rizzo has collected at least 94 RBIs in each of the last five campaigns but has been battling a back ailment and could miss the season opener. Chicago's offense will still be capable of producing as Kris Bryant is coming off the second season of his career in which he reached the 30-home run plateau (31), while Javier Baez has amassed at least 23 homers, 75 RBIs and 10 stolen bases each of the last three years. Don't be surprised if first-year manager David Ross has Daniel Descalso in the lineup Friday, as the utility infielder is 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs lifetime against Woodruff.

How to make Brewers vs. Cubs picks

