The Milwaukee Brewers take aim at a third straight postseason appearance as they look to even their record at 1-1 when they take on the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs are looking for their fifth postseason appearance in six years. The Cubs won Friday's opener 3-0 behind a brilliant pitching performance by Kyle Hendricks, who allowed just three hits.

First pitch from Chicago is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Brewers won last year's season series 10-9, including five of the last six from Aug. 31 on. Chicago is the -143 favorite on the money line in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Brewers vs. Cubs picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Cubs vs. Brewers:

Brewers vs. Cubs money line: Milwaukee +126, Chicago -143

Brewers vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5

Brewers vs. Cubs over-under: 8.5 runs

MIL: Scored a total of 23 runs in the last four meetings of 2019

CHI: 3B Kris Bryant has homered at least 29 times in three of his five big league seasons

Why you should back the Brewers

Right-hander Corbin Burnes, who struggled in the starting rotation to start last season with 11 homers allowed in four April starts, gets the nod after a strong spring training and summer camp. In four career games at Wrigley Field, Burnes has pitched four innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, one home run with two walks and six strikeouts. He has a 2.25 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Offensively, Milwaukee designated hitter Ryan Braun has been a thorn in Chicago's side. In 189 career games against the Cubs, Braun is hitting .313 with 51 doubles, 39 homers and 137 RBIs. In 92 career games at Wrigley Field, Braun is even better, hitting .323 with 19 homers and 71 RBIs.

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago will pitch right-hander Yu Darvish against the Brewers. Darvish dominated Milwaukee a year ago, allowing one run and one walk while striking out 15 in two starts. He was on top of his game in the second half of last season, with a 2.76 ERA with 118 strikeouts and just seven walks in 81 2/3 innings. Darvish finished the season second on the team with a 3.98 ERA. Opponents batted just .213 against him.

The Cubs were third in the National League with a 4.10 ERA. Chicago has hit Burnes well, scoring nine runs in 11 career innings, including a .250 batting average. Third baseman Kris Bryant has had a lot of success against the Brewers. In 87 career games against Milwaukee, he has a .359 on-base percentage with 12 homers and 40 RBIs.

How to make Brewers vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says Chicago's relief corps will allow nearly two runs over three innings

So who wins Cubs vs. Brewers? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Brewers vs. Cubs spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 last season.