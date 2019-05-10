Cubs vs. Brewers odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 10 from model on 73-51 roll

Left-hander Jose Quintana and the Chicago Cubs hope to continue their historical mastery of the Milwaukee Brewers when they meet on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The Cubs, first in the NL Central, lead the all-time series with the Brewers, 181-172, but the Brewers have won two of three meetings this season. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Milwaukee leads the all-time series in Chicago, however, 90-89. The latest Brewers vs. Cubs odds show Chicago favored at -128 on the money line (risk $128 to win $100). Before making any Brewers vs. Cubs picks of your own, you should consult the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Quintana (4-1, 3.40 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago. He has dominated the Brewers, going 6-3 with a 2.51 ERA in 12 lifetime starts against Milwaukee. He has also been nearly unstoppable lately, going 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA over his past five outings. The Cubs have also been red-hot, winning three straight and 10 of their last 11. They are also 10-3 in their last 13 home games. Statistically, the Cubs have the edge over Milwaukee in numerous offensive categories, including batting average (.257 to .247), on-base percentage (.352 to .327), and slugging percentage (.461 to .439).

Outfielder Jason Heyward is 4-for-9 with three home runs and five RBIs against the Brewers this season, while first baseman Anthony Rizzo has had five multi-hit games over the past nine to raise his average from .214 to .260. He has five home runs and 13 RBIs in that span.

But just because Chicago has had Milwaukee's number does not mean it is the best value on the Brewers vs. Cubs money line.

That's because it appears the Brewers have stabilized their pitching staff with the addition of left-hander Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 2.61 ERA), who had pitched for them last year during the stretch run and playoffs. In his two starts since re-signing with Milwaukee, Gonzalez has gone at least five innings, including a seven-strikeout performance against the Mets his last time out. After struggling through the middle of April, Milwaukee has now won six in a row and 10 of its last 13. The Brewers just completed a 10-game homestand, going 8-2.

Outfielder Christian Yelich (.356), last year's National League MVP, has hit in seven of his last eight games and was 5-for-11 with two home runs against the Nationals in their last series. Yelich is 4-for-12 with a double, a home run and five RBIs in three games against the Cubs this season. Outfielder Ryan Braun has raised his average 60 points over his past six games, including a 6-for-8 performance in an 18-inning game Saturday night.

