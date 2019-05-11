Cubs vs. Brewers odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 11 from model on 73-51 roll

First place in the NL Central will be on the line Saturday afternoon when the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers collide at Wrigley Field. After Milwaukee's 7-0 win in the series opener on Friday, the Cubs (22-14) and Brewers (24-16) are tied atop the division. The game features two of the hottest teams in the majors. Milwaukee has won seven straight games -- the longest streak in the majors -- while Chicago has won 10 of its last 12. Zach Davies (4-0, 1.56 ERA) takes the mound for the Brewers against veteran Cubs lefty Cole Hamels (3-0, 3.38 ERA). First pitch is 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs are -146 sportsbook favorites (risk $146 to win $100), with the Brewers fetching +135 (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds. Before making your Cubs vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Cubs have averaged 6.0 runs per game over their last 12 contests.

The model has factored in that, despite Friday's shutout, Chicago's lineup continues to pile up runs. The Cubs have averaged 6.0 runs per game over their last 12 contests. Javier Baez and Kris Bryant have been the offensive catalysts. During the month of May, Baez is hitting .371, slugging .686 and has an OPS of 1.080. Meanwhile Bryant has an OPS of 1.167 in the last 12 games and has hit a home run in four of his last six games.

The model also knows that Hamels has been solid this season. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in his last six starts. In his only outing against the Brewers this season, on April 6, he allowed just two runs on six hits in a Chicago win. The Cubs have won five of his seven starts this year.

But just because it has been solid all-around, doesn't guarantee Chicago is the best value on the Cubs vs. Brewers money line on Saturday afternoon.

Milwaukee is playing its best ball of the season. During the seven-game winning streak, the Brewers staff has a 1.50 ERA and is allowing opposing teams a .190 batting average. No opponent scored more than three runs in any of those games. Davies has allowed two or fewer earned runs in all seven of his starts this year.

In addition, Milwaukee seems to have the Cubs' number. Dating to last season, the Brewers are 11-4 against Chicago. They've also won five of the last seven games at Wrigley.

So who wins Brewers vs. Cubs?