Cubs vs. Brewers odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for August 2 from model on 31-17 roll

For the second consecutive week, the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers will meet in a three-game weekend series with plenty on the line in the National League Central and wild-card races. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET in Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field. The Cubs return home on a bit of a down note after dropping two of three at rival St. Louis, falling a game behind the Cardinals in the NL Central standings. Milwaukee sits two games out of the division lead and one in the wild-card race after the Brewers lost two of three in Oakland. They squandered a two-run lead Thursday and fell 5-3 on a walk-off home run. Zach Davies is scheduled to take the mound for Milwaukee, opposed by Jose Quintana of Chicago. Chicago is the -142 money-line favorite (risk $142 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs set at 9.5 in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds.

The model knows the Cubs will be eager to get back on track at Wrigley Field following a recent stretch in which they have lost four of six and 11 of their last 16 on the road. They mustered just one hit in Thursday's 8-0 loss to the Cardinals. What's more, they dropped two of three last weekend in Milwaukee in the first of two important three-game sets against the Brewers.

But they can take some comfort knowing they are still in the lead for an NL wild-card berth and just one game back in their division despite their recent struggles. Their 36 home victories are second in the National League to the Los Angeles Dodgers and they play their next six games at Wrigley Field.

On another positive note, the Cubs have five won straight games started by Quintana (8-7, 4.47 ERA), who is 4-0 with one no-decision in that stretch. The 30-year-old lefty also has a 6-4 career record with a 2.80 ERA in 14 lifetime starts against Milwaukee.

Still, that doesn't mean Chicago has all the value on the Cubs vs. Brewers money line Friday against a Milwaukee club that took the upper hand in the season series last weekend and has had recent success against Quintana.

The Brewers reached Quintana for three earned runs on four hits and chased him from the game after 76 pitches last Sunday in four-plus innings. Quintana got a no-decision in Chicago's 11-4 victory. But Milwaukee beat Quintana in the previous two meetings, cranking out three earned runs in a 7-0 victory at Wrigley Field on May 10. The Brewers also clobbered the Chicago starter for eight runs and three homers in just three innings during a 13-10 home win April 5.

Milwaukee is 5-2 in the past seven starts by Davies (8-4, 3.56 ERA) against NL Central opponents. The right-hander has a staff-low ERA and is 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA in 11 daytime starts this season.

