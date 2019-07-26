Cubs vs. Brewers odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 26 from model on 27-10 roll

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs hope to shake off recent struggles when they meet Friday in the opening game of a crucial series in the National League Central race. First pitch from Miller Park is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The Cubs enter Friday tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the division lead, but the Brewers are looming just two games back. Chicago has lost three of four, but avoided a sweep at San Francisco with a 4-1 win Wednesday. Milwaukee similarly dodged a sweep from the Cincinnati Reds with a 5-4 home victory Wednesday. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to take the mound for Chicago, opposed by veteran left-hander Gio Gonzalez of Milwaukee. Chicago is a -120 money-line favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before you make your Cubs vs. Brewers picks, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Cubs will be eager to get the upper hand in this series and perhaps create some separation from the Brewers, who they will face six times in the next two weeks. This three-game series in Milwaukee will be followed by a three-game stint at Chicago starting Aug. 2.

Chicago has seen its potent offense hit a tough stretch as it has scored just 10 runs combined in the past four outings. It also has had trouble protecting leads as it allowed San Francisco to come from behind in both of its 5-4 victories. The good news is, the pitching staff has remained consistently solid. The Cubs are ranked third in the National League with a staff ERA of 4.04 and are tied for second in the NL with 47 quality starts.

They are also 10-4 behind Hendricks (7-8, 3.41 ERA), who has a staff-low ERA, when facing teams that have winning records and are 9-2 following an off day. Chicago also is 6-1 in its last seven against NL Central opponents.

Even so, Chicago doesn't necessarily have the Cubs vs. Brewers money-line value against a Milwaukee club that could potentially overtake first place in the division with a strong series.

Milwaukee hopes to get on the right track behind Gonzalez (2-1, 3.60 ERA), who will be making his second start since coming off the injured list. The 33-year-old has proven to be a clutch performer down the stretch for contending teams.The Brewers have won five of his last six starts and four straight when he takes the mound against opponents with winning records. Milwaukee also is on a 6-2 spurt at home in its rivalry with Chicago.

Milwaukee also boasts the No. 6-ranked offense in the National League, just behind Chicago, and is second in the NL behind Los Angeles with 173 home runs.

