The Milwaukee Brewers begin their season at Wrigley Field for the third time in four years when they visit the National League Central-rival Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Milwaukee lost each of its previous two Opening Day meetings in the Windy City, dropping a 1-0 decision in 2020 while falling 5-4 last year. The Brewers posted an 86-76 record in 2022 but finished one game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card berth, while the Cubs finished under .500 (74-88) for the second straight campaign.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Brewers vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 6.5.

Brewers vs. Cubs money line: Milwaukee -140, Chicago +118

Brewers vs. Cubs over/under: 6.5 runs

Brewers vs. Cubs run line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+122)

MIL: The Brewers lost four of their final five games at Wrigley Field last season

CHC: The Cubs won seven of their last eight series openers in 2022

Why you should back the Brewers

Corbin Burnes makes his second straight Opening Day start and hopes for better results after allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings in a no-decision last year. The 28-year-old right-hander fared better in his two other turns against the Cubs in 2022 as he gave up only two runs over 14 frames to finish with a 2.37 ERA versus the division rivals. In eight career appearances at Wrigley Field, including three starts, Burnes is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA.

Burnes is hoping to get plenty of support from an offense that added a pair of former 20-homer players to the lineup. William Contreras belted a career-high 20 shots with Atlanta last season, while Jesse Winker hit 24 blasts for Cincinnati in 2021. Meanwhile, Rowdy Tellez and Willy Adames set career highs last year with 35 and 31 homers, respectively, and 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich is a two-time NL batting champion who had 44 blasts in 2019 and has hit for the cycle three times in his career.

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago also beefed up offensively over the winter, with its marquee addition being Dansby Swanson. The 29-year-old shortstop was signed to a seven-year, $177 million contract after recording 25 homers and a career-high 96 RBI with the Braves last season. The Cubs also brought in 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini -- all of whom have won a World Series championship over the past eight seasons.

The 27-year-old Bellinger could be Chicago's best pickup if he is able to rediscover himself at the plate. He recorded 111 homers and 288 RBI over his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers but has finished with fewer than 20 blasts and 70 RBI each of the last three years while posting a combined .203 batting average. Right-hander Marcus Stroman was 6-7 with a 3.50 ERA in his first season with the Cubs last year but had a 2.56 ERA over his final 16 starts.

