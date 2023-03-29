The Milwaukee Brewers begin their quest to return to the playoffs when they visit the National League Central-rival Chicago Cubs on Thursday in the 2023 MLB season opener for both teams. Milwaukee reached the postseason every year from 2018-21 but had the streak broken last campaign as it finished one game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card spot at 86-76. Chicago posted a losing record (74-88) for the second straight year in 2022 but won the season series with the Brewers, going 10-9 overall and 6-4 at home.

Brewers vs. Cubs money line: Milwaukee -145, Chicago +122

Brewers vs. Cubs over/under: 7.5 runs

Brewers vs. Cubs run line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+118)

MIL: The Brewers lost four of their final five games at Wrigley Field last season

CHC: The Cubs won seven of their last eight series openers in 2022

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee acquired several bats during the offseason, the most important one belonging to William Contreras. The Brewers were involved in a three-team trade with Atlanta and Oakland that brought back the 25-year-old catcher, who belted a career-high 20 home runs and was an All-Star in 2022. The club also added veterans Jesse Winker and Brian Anderson to a potent lineup that includes Rowdy Tellez, Willy Adames and Christian Yelich. The 28-year-old Tellez set career highs with 35 homers and 89 RBI last year while Adames did the same with 31 shots and a team-leading 98 RBI.

Winker is looking to bounce back from a tough year in Seattle, where he hit .219 with 14 homers and 53 RBI after recording personal bests (.305, 24, 71) with Cincinnati in 2021. Anderson was hampered by injuries in Miami last season but batted .333 with three home runs this spring. Right-hander Corbin Burnes, the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner, makes his second straight Opening Day start after finishing 10th in the senior circuit with a 2.94 ERA last year.

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago also beefed up offensively over the winter, with its marquee addition being Dansby Swanson. The 29-year-old shortstop was signed to a seven-year, $177 million contract after recording 25 homers and a career-high 96 RBI with the Braves last season. The Cubs also brought in 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini -- all of whom have won a World Series championship over the past eight seasons.

The 27-year-old Bellinger could be Chicago's best pickup if he is able to rediscover himself at the plate. He recorded 111 homers and 288 RBI over his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers but has finished with fewer than 20 blasts and 70 RBI each of the last three years while posting a combined .203 batting average. Right-hander Marcus Stroman was 6-7 with a 3.50 ERA in his first season with the Cubs last year but had a 2.56 ERA over his final 16 starts.

