Cubs vs. Brewers odds, line: Sunday Night Baseball picks, MLB predictions from model on 73-51 roll

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers play the rubber game of their key early-season series on Sunday Night Baseball at Wrigley Field. The Brewers won the opener, 7-0, on Friday, and the Cubs responded with a walk-off, 15 inning win on Saturday afternoon. With the victory, Chicago (23-14) ended Milwaukee's seven-game winning steak and took a one-game lead over the Brewers (24-17) in the NL Central. On Sunday, veteran lefty Jon Lester (2-1, 1.41 ERA) takes the mound for the Cubs against the Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 5.03 ERA). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. ET. The Cubs are -143 favorites (risk $143 to win $100), with the Brewers fetching +132 (risk $100 to win $132) in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds. Before making your Cubs vs. Brewers picks, see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model knows that the Cubs staff has turned things around since the team's 1-6 start to the season. Since April 6, Chicago has a 2.65 ERA, the best in the majors by more than half-a-run. In addition, the Cubs pitch significantly better at home than on the road. They have a 2.49 ERA at home compared to just 4.82 on the road.

The model also knows that Lester has been excellent since returning from a strained left hamstring. He has allowed only one earned run in 18.0 innings over three starts. Chicago is 4-2 in games started by Lester this season.

But just because its pitching has been lights-out doesn't guarantee Chicago is the best value on the Cubs vs. Brewers money line on Sunday Night Baseball.

Despite Saturday's loss, Milwaukee is playing its best ball of the season. Over the last eight games, the Brewers' staff has a 1.46 ERA and is allowing opposing teams a .190 batting average. No opponent scored more than three runs in any of those games. Though Chacin has been hit this season, he dominated the Cubs in his last start at Wrigley Field, allowing one run on one hit in 5.2 innings in the NL Central tiebreaker on Oct. 1, which Milwaukee won, 3-1.

In addition, Christian Yelich is having an MVP-caliber season. The 27-year-old leads the majors in home runs (16) and ranks second in RBIs (37) and third in average (.352).

