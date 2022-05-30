The Chicago Cubs got their six-game road trip off to a promising start, winning the first two contests in Cincinnati. But they settled for a split of the four-game series and did the same in their two-game set against the crosstown White Sox to finish 3-3 on their trek. Now, the Cubs (19-27) look to improve their play at home when they host the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers (30-18) on Monday afternoon for the opener of their day-night doubleheader, which kicks off their four-game series. Chicago owns the worst home record in the NL (7-15) but edged Arizona 5-4 on May 22 to end a four-game slide on its own field.

Brewers vs. Cubs money line: Milwaukee -125, Chicago +105

Brewers vs. Cubs over-under: 11.5 runs

Brewers vs. Cubs run line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+125)

MIL: The Brewers have won 18 of their last 24 meetings with Chicago

CHC: The Cubs are 2-7 in their last nine home games against Milwaukee

Why you should back the Brewers



Milwaukee, who will start newcomer Ethan Small, is coming off its best offensive performance in 2 ½ weeks as it posted an 8-0 victory at St. Louis on Sunday after producing a total of nine runs over the first three games of the series. The team did it without much help from the top four hitters in the lineup, who combined to go 1-for-19. Each of the last five batters recorded at least two hits while three of them homered and two drove in three runs apiece.

Lorenzo Cain had his best effort of the season, going 3-for-4 with a blast and three RBIs. It was the first multi-hit outing since May 10 for the 36-year-old outfielder, who went just 6-for-38 over 11 contests prior to Sunday. Omar Narvaez also recorded three hits in the shutout win, falling a homer shy of the cycle, and is 7-for-11 over his last three contests.

Why you should back the Cubs

Christopher Morel has gotten his major-league career off to a good start, hitting safely in 10 of his first 11 contests. The 22-year-old Dominican, who homered in his first career at-bat on May 17 against Pittsburgh, is riding an eight-game hitting streak after delivering an RBI single in the 10th frame of Sunday's 5-4, 12-inning road loss against the crosstown White Sox. Ian Happ shares the team lead with 25 RBIs and has driven in seven runs over his last six contests.

Like Milwaukee, the Cubs will have a newcomer on the mound as Matt Swarmer gets his first taste of major-league action. The 28-year-old righty has posted a 3-1 record, 2.08 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in five starts and four relief appearances with Triple-A Iowa this season. A 19th-round draft pick in 2016, Swarmer has registered 42 strikeouts and limited opponents to a .167 batting average over 39 innings.

