Two National League Central teams looking to make up ground will clash on Thursday afternoon as the Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) host the Chicago Cubs (40-45). Milwaukee trails Cincinnati by two games in the division, while Chicago is seven games back of the first-place Reds. This is the last of a four-game set, and the teams have split the six overall games they've played this season. On Thursday, Marcus Stroman (9-6, 2.76 ERA) will take the mound for Chicago opposite Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.67) of Milwaukee.

The first pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field. Milwaukee is the -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.

Cubs vs. Brewers money line: Brewers -120, Cubs +100

Cubs vs. Brewers run line: Cubs -1.5 (+162)

Cubs vs. Brewers over/under: 8 runs

CHC: The Under is 10-6 over the Cubs' last 16 games

MIL: The Brewers are 6-2 against the spread over their last eight games

Why you should back the Cubs



Stroman is well-deserving of his second MLB All-Star appearance as he leads the majors in quality starts (14) while ranking eighth in ERA (2.76). He is lights-out to opposite batters as his 6.7 hits allowed per nine innings is the best mark in the National League, while he hasn't allowed a home run in each of his last seven starts. The latter will make it tough for a Brewers lineup that ranks last in the NL in slugging percentage.

At the plate, Cody Bellinger has seen a career resurgence in his first year in the Windy City. The 2019 NL MVP is on an 11-game hitting streak and is batting .415 over that stretch. Bellinger is hitting .284 on the season after combining to hit just .203 over his last three years with the Dodgers. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Brewers

Peralta has been at his best when facing the Cubs and he's dominated Chicago's current lineup. Current Cubs batters are hitting just .176 against the pitcher with barely as many total bases (29) as strikeouts (27). Peralta is also discernibly better at home with a 3.75 ERA at American Family Field compared to a 5.82 ERA in road games.

The other former MVP in this game -- Christian Yelich -- has also been seeing the ball well as of late. The 2018 NL MVP is on a 13-game on-base streak and has posted a .996 OPS over that stretch. Power has returned to Yelich's bat this season as he has a .450 slugging percentage, compared to a .388 combined slugging percentage over the last three seasons. See which team to back here.

