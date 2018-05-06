Cubs vs. Cardinals odds: Advanced computer model on 12-4 heater locks in 'Sunday Night Baseball' MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Cardinals vs. Cubs game 10,000 times
One of baseball's most intense rivalries plays out in prime time when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs. First pitch for "Sunday Night Baseball" from Busch Stadium is 8:05 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are -121 on the money line, meaning it would take a $121 bet on St. Louis to win to return $100.
Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the weekend on a hot 12-4 run on its top-rated MLB run-line selections. Anybody who has been following it is up big.
Now, the computer has simulated Cubs vs. Cardinals 10,000 times and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only over at SportsLine.
The model knows that the Cardinals' pitching has been stellar with a collective 3.28 ERA, but the Cubs have plenty of firepower in their lineup that could intimidate any hurler.
Chicago is 16-14 for the season and 8-8 away from home, while St. Louis is 19-12 with an 11-5 record at Busch Stadium.
Taking the mound for Chicago will be lefty Jon Lester, who's 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA. The model says he's projected to strike out five Cardinals in six innings of work.
He'll oppose Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha, who's 4-1 with a 3.62 ERA. The computer model is predicting Wacha to strike out five Cubs in five innings of work.
So which side of the line should you be all over on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cubs-Cardinals money line has all the value, all from the computer model that entered the weekend on a 12-4 streak on its top-rated run-line selections.
