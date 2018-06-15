Cubs vs. Cardinals odds: Advanced model on 7-3 run locks in June 15 MLB picks

The Cubs and Cardinals begin a three-game series Friday with the first pitch from Busch Stadium set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are -104 on the money line, meaning it would take a $104 bet on St. Louis to return $100. Before you make any kind of pick on this divisional matchup, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is on a solid 7-3 run on its top-rated MLB money-line picks.



The model knows that Chicago's pitching has been excellent with a 3.17 ERA, while St. Louis' is a solid 3.60. Both teams have sluggers capable of going deep. Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 14 home runs, while Jose Martinez is tops on the Cards with 10. Martinez is away from the team this weekend after going on the paternity list to travel to Venezuela for the birth of his child.

The Cubs are 38-27 overall and 19-14 away from home, while St. Louis is 36-30 and 20-16 at Busch Stadium.

On the mound for Chicago is left-hander Jon Lester, who's 7-2 with a 2.22 ERA. He's projected to strike out five Cardinals in six innings of work. He'll oppose righty Michael Wacha, who's 8-1 with a 2.47 ERA. The computer model is predicting Wacha to fan five Cubs in five innings.

Both teams are 10-3 with Friday's starter on the mound.

