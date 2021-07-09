Teams tied for third place in the National League Central standings will clash when the Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a three-game weekend series on Friday. The Cubs (43-45) have lost 12 of their last 13 games, including an 8-0 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. The Cardinals (43-45) have lost three of their past five games, and like the Cubs, are 9.5 games out of first place in the National League Central.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs have won five of the six meetings between the teams so far this season. Chicago is a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Cubs vs. Cardinals odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Cardinals vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Cardinals money line: Chicago -160, St. Louis +150

Cubs vs. Cardinals run line: St. Louis +1.5

Cubs vs. Cardinals over-under: 8 runs

STL: The Cardinals are 6-6 after a day off

CHC: The Cubs are 18-10 as home favorites

Why you should back the Cardinals

Wade LeBlanc, who will make his third start for the Cardinals since joining the team as a free agent in June, has a 2.16 ERA so far with St. Louis. He has not factored into a decision yet. In his last start, he pitched 5.2 shutout innings on three hits vs. the Rockies at Coors Field, an impressive feat. He faces a Cubs team that was shut out for the seventh time this season on Wednesday. Chicago ranks 28th in MLB in team batting. The Cubs only had five hits on Thursday.

Alex Reyes has converted all 20 of his save chances so far this season, the best total of save conversions in franchise history before the All-Star break. Nolan Arenado had an RBI double on Wednesday. He is hitting .312 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in day games. Matt Carpenter is hitting .455 over the past week. Paul DeJong has hit seven of his 10 home runs on the road this season.

Why you should back the Cubs

With Kyle Hendricks on the mound, the Cubs have a strong chance to win, as he is tied for second in MLB with 10 victories against four losses with a 3.83 ERA. He had won eight starts in a row before encountering no-decisions in his last two turns. Hendricks is 2-0 this season vs. St. Louis, having allowed three earned runs on 10 hits in 12.2 innings of work. In his career vs. the Cardinals, he is 11-3 with a 2.82 ERA and is 6-2 with a 2.87 ERA at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs swept the Cardinals in Chicago from June 11 to 13, allowing seven runs in three games. They won two of three in St. Louis from May 11 to 13, allowing five runs in three games. Chicago is third in the National League with 113 home runs. The Cubs are the only NL team with six players with at least 10 homers this season. Among the team leaders are Willson Contreras (13 homers), Joc Pederson (11), Patrick Wisdom (11) and Anthony Rizzo (10). Javier Baez (thumb) is listed as day to day while Kris Bryant (hamstring) did not play on Thursday.

