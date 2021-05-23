The St. Louis Cardinals were trounced in the opener of their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs as they suffered a 12-3 loss against their National League Central rivals. St. Louis drew even when five pitchers combined to limit Chicago to five singles in a 2-1 triumph on Saturday. The first-place Cardinals seek another strong performance from their staff when they host the Cubs in the rubber game on Sunday Night Baseball.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET. Chicago sends Zach Davies (2-2, 5.58 ERA) to the mound against fellow right-hander Adam Wainwright (2-4, 4.63). St. Louis is the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the money line at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for runs scored is 8.5 in the latest Cubs vs. Cardinals odds. Before making any Cardinals vs. Cubs picks, check out the latest Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 52-36 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through seven weeks, returning over $900. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Cardinals vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Cardinals money line: St. Louis -135

Cubs vs. Cardinals run line: St. Louis -1.5

Cubs vs. Cardinals over-under: 8.5 runs

CHC: The Cubs have won five of their last seven games at St. Louis

STL: The Cardinals are 5-0 in their last five contests as home favorites

Why you should back the Cubs

Despite the team's lack of offense on Saturday, Kris Bryant managed to record a single and extend his hitting streak to five games. The former NL MVP hasn't gone back-to-back contests without a hit since mid-April. Bryant is second on the Cubs with 28 RBIs and has driven in six runs over his last eight games.

Javier Baez extended his team lead by plating Chicago's only run in Saturday's setback. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican has registered 30 RBIs on the season and one in four of his last six contests. Baez also has hit safely in nine of his last 10 outings and 15 of 19 this month.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Yadier Molina was the hero on Saturday, leading off the seventh inning with his seventh homer of the year to snap a 1-1 tie. The 38-year-old Puerto Rican is just 1-for-6 in the series but has had great success against the Cubs during his career. Molina passed Ted Simmons for sole possession of eighth place on the Cardinals' all-time list Saturday with his 111th RBI versus Chicago and pulled even with Ozzie Smith for ninth with his 225th hit against the club.

Molina has hit safely in six of his last seven contests, but Edmundo Sosa has been on fire for St. Louis. The 25-year-old shortstop has recorded five hits in seven at-bats over the first two games of the series and is 8-for-13 with six runs scored in his last four outings.

How to make Cubs vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the teams combine for 9.0 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model off to a hot start in 2021.