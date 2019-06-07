Cubs vs. Cardinals odds, line: MLB picks, June 7 predictions from model on 25-15 roll

The Chicago Cubs look to continue their home domination over the St. Louis Cardinals when they meet in the first of a three-game series. The Cubs (34-27) are red hot at home, going 21-11 at Wrigley Field this season, while the Cardinals (31-29) have struggled on the road, going 11-16 away from Busch Stadium. Friday's first pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET from Chicago. The Cubs had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. The latest Cubs vs. Cardinals odds show Chicago at -133 on the money line (risk $133 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs set at 7.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Cardinals picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that the Cubs will send left-hander Cole Hamels (4-2, 3.62 ERA) to the mound. Despite not allowing an earned run on Sunday, Hamels took the loss in a 2-1 defeat at St. Louis. He pitched seven innings, allowing just two hits, one unearned run, two walks and four strikeouts. For the season, opponents are hitting just .236 against him.

Statistically, Chicago has a big edge over St. Louis when it comes to offense, including batting average (.255 to .249), on-base percentage (.343 to .331) and slugging percentage (.457 to .412). Third baseman David Bote (.281) has been one of the Cubs' hottest hitters, going 13-for-34 (.382) with four doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games. Also red hot is shortstop Javier Baez (.307), who was 5-for-12 (.417) with a homer and three RBIs in the just-completed series against Colorado.

But just because Chicago has been dominant at home of late does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Cardinals money line.

That's because the Cardinals have been on a roll, having won five of six. They swept the Cubs in a three-game series at St. Louis last weekend and are 6-4 over the past 10 games. Right-hander Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.41 ERA) gets the start. He threw seven innings and allowed six hits and one run last Friday vs. the Cubs in a no-decision. He pitched out of several jams and completed his seventh quality start of the season.

Pitching-wise, the Cardinals have a statistical advantage over the Cubs in several categories, including WHIP (1.31 to 1.34), walks allowed (220 to 225), opponents' batting average (.240 to .246) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.37 to 2.34).

Offensively, left fielder Marcell Ozuna (.255) had a solid series against the Reds this week, going 3-for-7. He has two multi-hit games against Chicago this season, including a 3-for-4 performance with an RBI last Saturday. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt (.271) has also been hot, hitting in six of the past eight games, including three multi-hit games. He is 9-for-28 (.321) with two home runs and two RBIs during that stretch.

