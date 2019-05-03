Cubs vs. Cardinals odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 3 from model on 73-51 roll

Red-hot teams clash Friday when the Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals (20-11) have jumped out to an early lead in the NL Central and have won 10 of their last 12 games, while the Cubs (16-12) have erased a rough start and won four in a row and seven of their last nine. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The latest Cubs vs. Cardinals odds show St. Louis as a -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is seven. Before making any Cubs vs. Cardinals picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions for Friday from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that the Cardinals have won six of the last eight season series against Chicago. Right-hander Jack Flaherty (3-1, 4.06 ERA) takes the mound and is coming off his deepest start of the season, working seven scoreless innings in St. Louis' 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. He threw just 89 pitches.

Right-handed closer Jordan Hicks (1-1, 2.13 ERA) has been lights-out over his past 10 appearances, earning nine saves and a hold in those outings. He has allowed just six hits, five walks, 16 strikeouts and three earned runs in 12 2/3 innings of work this season.

But just because St. Louis has had Chicago's number of late does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Cardinals money line.

That's because Chicago will not be intimidated by the Cardinals. In fact, the Cubs have won three of four from St. Louis and six of 10 at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-4, 5.33 ERA), who gets the start for Chicago, has fared quite well against St. Louis. In 14 starts against the Cardinals, Hendricks is 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA.

Chicago has been hitting the ball well lately, led by right fielder Jason Heyward (.329), who went 4-for-8 with a double and RBI in the two-game series at Seattle earlier in the week. He is 6-for-18 (.333) over the past four games. Also swinging a hot bat is shortstop Javier Baez (.314), who has six multi-hit games over the past nine. He is 14-for-38 (.368) with four doubles, one triple, four homers and eight RBIs in that span.

