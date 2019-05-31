Cubs vs. Cardinals odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 31 from proven model on 21-7 run

The Chicago Cubs look for their first series win in two weeks when they begin a three-game set against the host St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs (31-23) have struggled of late, going 4-6 in the past 10 games and 6-9 since May 15. The Cardinals (27-28), meanwhile, are 4-6 over the past 10, but are 16-12 at home this year. Friday's game time from Busch Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The teams first met in April of 1892. St. Louis is -130 on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 9 in the latest Cubs vs. Cardinals odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Cubs vs. Cardinals picks down.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.76 ERA) takes the mound for St. Louis after the Cardinals changed up their rotation. A pair of home runs sunk Mikolas in his last start, although he still pitched seven innings, the third time he has gone that far in a game this month. Mikolas has been more effective at home where he has a 3.15 ERA. For the season, he has started 11 games, giving up 63 hits, 34 runs (33 earned) 12 homers and 10 walks with 46 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings.

Offensively, the Cardinals are led by red hot first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (.275), who has four multi-hit games over the past six, going 10-for-21 (.476) with a home run and two RBIs during that stretch. He has hit safely in seven of the past eight. Left fielder Marcell Ozuna (.241) is 5-for-12 (.417) with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past three games.

That's because the Cubs have won four in a row vs. the Cardinals. Chicago has also won two of the past three season series against St. Louis. Right-hander Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.40 ERA) gets the start. He is coming off his longest outing of the season, going seven innings and allowing six earned runs.

The Cubs, 13-13 on the road, are 10-8 against division foes this season. A number of players have hit the Cardinals well this year, including shortstop Javier Baez (.307), who is 4-for-12 with a double, home run and two RBIs. Catcher Willson Contreras (.296) is 3-for-7 with a home run and two RBIs vs. the Cardinals. Third baseman Kris Bryant (.283) has four multi-hit games over the past seven, going 10-for-24 (.417) with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs during that stretch.

