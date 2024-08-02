The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs meet in a key National League Central Division matchup on Friday afternoon. The Cubs earned a come-from-behind 5-4 win in Thursday's series opener. The Cardinals (56-53), second in the division, just 5.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, are 6-4 against Chicago this season. The Cubs (53-58), fifth in the NL Central, are six games out of the Wild Card.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. St. Louis is a -111 favorite on the money line (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

Cardinals vs. Cubs money line: St. Louis -111, Chicago -109

Cardinals vs. Cubs over/under: 7.5 runs

Cardinals vs. Cubs run line: St. Louis -1.5 (+150)

STL: The Cardinals have hit the game total Under in 17 of their last 28 away games (+6.00 units)

CHC: The Cubs have hit the team total Under in 25 of their last 36 games at home (+13.00 units)

Why you should back the Cardinals

St. Louis is expected to send right-hander Erick Fedde (7-4, 3.11 ERA) to the mound. Fedde, acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago White Sox, has won two of his last three decisions. In his last outing for the White Sox on Saturday, he took the loss in a 6-3 defeat to the Seattle Mariners. He pitched four innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs and two walks, while striking out four. In a 7-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs on June 5, he received a no-decision, pitching five innings and allowing six hits, three earned runs, while striking out seven.

Shortstop Masyn Winn is among the Cardinals' hot hitters of late. He has hits in seven of eight games, including four straight. In a 10-8 loss to the Washington Nationals on July 26, he was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. He homered and was 2-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Cubs. For the season, he has played in 101 games, and is hitting .281 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight homers and 39 RBI.

Why you should back the Cubs

Right-hander Javier Assad (5-3, 3.23 ERA) will start for Chicago. In 19 starts, he has allowed 86 hits, 34 earned runs and 42 walks with 86 strikeouts in 94.2 innings of work. He won his last outing, a 7-3 win at Kansas City on Sunday. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs, five hits and one walk, while striking out five. He faced St. Louis on May 26, suffering the loss in a 4-3 Cardinals victory. Assad went five innings, allowing five hits, four earned runs and three walks, while striking out eight.

Center fielder Cody Bellinger has been red hot since returning from the injured list (finger). He also has hits in eight of 10 games, including a five-game hitting streak. In a 13-4 win at Cincinnati on Wednesday, he was 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. He was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Reds. In 82 games this season, he is batting .280 with 16 doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 42 RBI and 44 runs scored.

