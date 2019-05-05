Cubs vs. Cardinals odds, line: Sunday Night Baseball picks, MLB predictions from advanced model on 73-51 roll

The St. Louis Cardinals look to salvage the final game of a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs when they meet Sunday night. The Cardinals (20-13) have cooled off slightly after going 10-1 during an 11-game stretch going into Thursday's game at Washington, while the Cubs (18-12) have steamrolled their way to 16 wins over their past 21 games after a 2-7 start. Chicago is 8-3 over its past 11 home games. First pitch from Wrigley Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Cubs are a -125 money line favorite (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Cardinals odds, with the over-under for total runs set at 10. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Cardinals vs. Cubs picks down.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its A-rated MLB picks, entering Week 6 on a strong 73-51 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in on Cubs vs. Cardinals. We can tell you it's leaning toward the under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You absolutely need to see it before locking in your own MLB picks.

The model has taken into account that Chicago leads the all-time series with St. Louis, 1,232-1,171, including a 685-524 advantage in Chicago, and the Cubs have gone 5-1 in their last six meetings against the Cardinals. Chicago is among baseball's best in several categories, ranking first in shutouts (6), second in on-base percentage (.350) and sixth in batting average (.257), slugging percentage (.455), RBIs (158) and runs scored (164).

Shortstop Javier Baez (.318) has been on fire at the plate, going 6-for-13 over the past three games, including two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs. He has six multi-hit games in the last 10. Catcher Willson Contreras (.299) is 6-for-17 (.353) with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over his past four games, while third baseman David Bote (.278) has three multi-hit games over the past nine with two home runs. He was 2-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's win over St. Louis.

But just because Chicago has been hitting the ball extremely well does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Cardinals money line.

That's because St. Louis, which won last year's season series 10-9, has been playing well for several weeks, winning 10 of its last 14 games. The Cardinals also have won six of the past eight season series against the Cubs. Right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-2, 3.73 ERA) gets the start and is coming off his longest outing of the year, going 6 1/3 innings on only 80 pitches, while allowing just two runs in a win over the Washington Nationals. He's won consecutive decisions for the first time since July 2017.

Offensively, the Cardinals have been stinging the baseball, led by first baseman Jose Martinez (.364). Martinez has five multi-hit games over the past seven, including four doubles, one homer and six RBIs during that span. Catcher Yadier Molina has hit safely in eight of the past nine games with one home run and six RBIs, while left fielder Marcell Ozuna has four multi-hit games over the past 10 with 11 RBIs.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cubs vs. Cardinals money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.