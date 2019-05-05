Cubs vs. Cardinals odds, line: Sunday Night Baseball picks, MLB predictions from model on 73-51 run

The Chicago Cubs look for their first three-game home sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in a year when they meet on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cardinals (20-13) lead the National League Central Division by one-half game over the Cubs (18-12), who have won five of the last six games in the series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. St. Louis has lost three in a row after having won five straight. The latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds show Chicago favored at -138 on the money line (risk $138 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs is set at 10. Before making any Cubs vs. Cardinals picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its A-rated MLB picks, entering Week 6 on a strong 73-51 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Cardinals and we can tell you one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that Chicago has been red-hot, winning six in a row and nine of 11. The Cubs beat the Cardinals 6-5 on Saturday after having posted a pair of shutout wins the previous two games. Left-hander Jose Quintana (3-1, 3.48 ERA) gets the start on Sunday. He has three wins in five starts and has allowed 32 hits, 13 earned runs, five homers, nine walks and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings. He has a 1.22 WHIP.

Statistically, the Cubs have the edge over the Cardinals in several key categories, including ERA (3.75 to 4.04), shutouts (6 to 1), slugging percentage (.455 to .434), on-base percentage (.350 to .342), home runs (45 to 40) and RBIs (158 to 152). First baseman Anthony Rizzo has been scalding the baseball of late, going 10-for-25 over the past six games with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs.

But just because Chicago has had St. Louis' number of late does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Cardinals money line.

That's because St. Louis, which won last year's season series 10-9, has been playing well for several weeks, winning 10 of its last 14 games. The Cardinals also have won six of the past eight season series against the Cubs. Right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-2, 3.73 ERA) gets the start and is coming off his longest outing of the year, going 6 1/3 innings on only 80 pitches, while allowing just two runs in a win over the Washington Nationals. He's won consecutive decisions for the first time since July 2017.

Offensively, the Cardinals have been stinging the baseball, led by first baseman Jose Martinez (.364). Martinez has five multi-hit games over the past seven, including four doubles, one homer and six RBIs during that span. Catcher Yadier Molina has hit safely in eight of the past nine games with one home run and six RBIs, while left fielder Marcell Ozuna has four multi-hit games over the past 10 with 11 RBIs.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cubs vs. Cardinals money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.