Cubs vs. Cardinals odds, lines: Top-rated computer model locks in best MLB picks for July 19

There's only one game on the MLB schedule for Thursday. The Cubs and the Cardinals meet at Wrigley Field for a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch. After opening at -150, the Cubs are now listed at -155 Vegas odds, meaning a $155 bet on the Cubs to win would earn you $100. The Over-Under for total runs scored is 9.5, up from an open of 9. And for the run-line, the Cubs are favored by 1.5, the same as where it opened. No rain is in the Cubs vs. Cardinals forecast for this rare night game at storied Wrigley Field.

The computer has taken into account how the teams are playing lately, and few are playing as well as the Cubs. Chicago enters the second half of the season as the National League's top-ranked hitting (.265) and scoring (476 runs) team. It's also No. 2 in the NL in team ERA at 3.56.

Kyle Hendricks (6-9, 3.92 ERA) has gone six innings just once in his past four starts, but went six in a quality outing against the Cardinals on June 16, allowing three runs in a victory. However, the Cubs are 7-12 when Hendricks takes the mound.

The Cubs have performed well this season as favorites, going 45-24 (+450) and are 28-15 (+203) at the friendly confines.

The model also knows the Cardinals (48-46) have lost four of six, but are 1-0 under interim manager Mike Shildt, who took over after Mike Matheny was ousted following Saturday's loss to the Reds. St. Louis is 5-3 against Chicago this season and 9-7 when Carlos Martinez gets the nod. Martinez (6-5, 3.08), who has won his past three starts, allowed three runs over five innings against Chicago on June 16 in a no-decision, walking six.

The Cardinals are +49 in games Martinez starts, but are a disappointing 48-46 (-903) across all games this season. Jose Martinez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game, as Matt Carpenter will man first base and bat lead-off for St. Louis.

The over has trended in each team's recent games, hitting on seven of 10 Cardinals games and six of 10 Cubs outings.

