Cubs vs. Cardinals odds: Model on 6-3 run locks in MLB picks for 'Sunday Night Baseball'
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Cubs-Cardinals game 10,000 times
The Cubs and Cardinals wrap up their three-game series Sunday in prime time. First pitch from St. Louis' Busch Stadium is at 8:05 p.m. ET. The Cubs are -120 on the money line, meaning it would take a $120 bet on Chicago to return $100. Before you make any kind of pick on this divisional matchup, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is on a solid 6-3 run on its top-rated MLB money-line picks.
Now, the computer has simulated this matchup between Chicago and St. Louis and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only at SportsLine.
The model knows that Chicago's pitching has been excellent with a 3.18 ERA, while St. Louis' is a solid 3.72. Both teams have sluggers capable of going deep. Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 14 home runs, while Jose Martinez (on paternity leave) and Tommy Pham are tops on the Cards with 10.
The Cubs are 39-27 overall and 20-14 away from Wrigley, while St. Louis is 36-31 and 20-17 at Busch.
Taking the mound for Chicago is left-hander Jose Quintana, who's 6-4 with a 4.09 ERA. He's projected to strike out six Cardinals in six innings of work. He'll oppose righty Jack Flaherty, who's 3-2 with a 2.96 ERA. The computer model is predicting Flaherty to punch out five Cubs in five innings.
So which side of the line should you be all over Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cubs-Cardinals money line you need to back, all from the computer model on a 6-3 MLB roll.
