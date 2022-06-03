An NL Central battle features the Chicago Cubs (22-29) hosting the St. Louis Cardinals (29-22) in the second game of their five-game series. St. Louis had its three-game win streak halted, falling 7-5 to the Cubs in the first game of the series. Miles Mikolas (3-3, 2.67 ERA) gets the nod for St. Louis on Friday, while Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.95 ERA) is on the mound for Chicago.

First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. According to the latest Cubs vs. Cardinals odds at Caesars Sportsbook, both teams are listed at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) on the money line. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Cardinals vs. Cubs picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cardinals vs. Cubs money line: St. Louis -110, Chicago -110

Cardinals vs. Cubs run-line: St. Louis -1.5 (+155)

Cardinals vs. Cubs over-under: 8 runs

STL: Cardinals are 9-2 in their last 11 Friday games

CHC: Cubs are 7-3 in their last 10 games following a win

Why you should back the Cardinals



First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a monster start to the season. Goldschmidt has big-time power and run-producing ability. The six-time All-Star has displayed his sound pitch recognition and awareness of the strike zone thus far. Goldschmidt is one of the best hitters in the league and ranks third in batting average (.349), RBIs (44), and hits (66), while being tied for 12th in home runs (12).

Center fielder Harrison Bader brings amazing tools to the table. Bader has blazing speed in the outfield or when he's on base. The 2021 Gold Glove winner is a reliable defender with a strong throwing arm. Bader can make constant contact but owns some pop in his swing. Bader's batting average is .256 with five home runs and 17 RBIs. He's also tied for second in the MLB in stolen bases (13).

Why you should back the Cubs

Catcher Willson Contreras has been solid for the Cubs. Contreras is a good hitter with good pitch recognition. The 30-year-old has displayed home run power and the ability to consistently get on base. He has nine home runs, 21 RBIs, and an on-base percentage of .401. On May 31, he went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo homer, and two RBIs.

Outfielder Ian Happ brings terrific patience and instincts to the batter's box. Happ is a sound hitter with excellent hands and bat control. He's a switch hitter who can also play in the infield or outfield. The 27-year-old has a batting average of .258 with six home runs and 27 RBIs.

