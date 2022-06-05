An NL Central showdown featuring the St. Louis Cardinals (31-23) and the Chicago Cubs (23-31) will take place on Sunday Night Baseball. These teams played a doubleheader on Saturday, with each team picking up a win. Justin Steele (0-0, 5.40 ERA) is starting for Chicago, while veteran Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.75 ERA) is on the hill for St. Louis.

The first pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field in Chicago. St. Louis is the -135 money line favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +115 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Cardinals vs. Cubs money line: St. Louis -135, Chicago +115

Cardinals vs. Cubs run-line: Chicago +1.5 (-145)

Cardinals vs. Cubs over-under: 8.5 runs

STL: Cardinals are 12-2 in their last 14 road games vs. a left-handed starter

CHC: Over is 4-1 in Cubs' last five games as an underdog



Why you should back the Cardinals

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is an elite hitter and run-producing force in the middle of the lineup. Goldschmidt has a good batter's eye and owns a solid glove on the defensive end. The six-time All-Star is currently tied for third in the majors in batting average (.342), third in RBI (47) and tied for 13th in home runs (12). Goldschmidt has reached base in 41 straight games.

Infielder Brendan Donovan is a good athlete who has a good frame on the diamond. Donovan has a nice swing with solid awareness at the plate as the 25-year-old will drive the ball into any gap with ease. Donovan's batting average is .315 with one home run and 14 RBI. In the second contest of the doubleheader on Saturday, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI.

Why you should back the Cubs

Outfielder Ian Happ is a natural hitter due to his amazing hands and instincts at the plate. Happ has good plate coverage and can produce runs as the 27-year-old has a batting average of .272 with six home runs and 29 RBI. He's currently on a six-game hitting streak, including three games with two-plus hits during that stretch. In his last game, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles.

First baseman Frank Schwindel has displayed his ability to hit for power while being able to drive in runs on a consistent basis. Schwindel is patient at the plate, draws his fair share of walks and ranks third on the team in home runs (8) and tied for second in RBI (29). In the first matchup of the doubleheader on Saturday, Schwindel went 3-for-5 with a solo homer.

How to make Cardinals vs. Cubs picks

