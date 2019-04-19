Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds, line: April 19 MLB picks, predictions from model on 38-24 run

After a poor start to the season, the Chicago Cubs are making a steady climb back into the thick of things in the National League Central Division. They host the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday in the first of a three-game series. The Cubs (8-9) have won three in a row and are 7-3 over the past 10 games after a dismal 1-6 start. The Diamondbacks (10-9), meanwhile, have won four in a row and have won six of 10. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Arizona leads the all-time series 83-71, but the Cubs have won four of the past five meetings. The latest Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds show Chicago at -152 on the money line (risk $152 to win $100). Before making any Cubs vs. Diamondbacks picks of your own, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its top-rated MLB picks this season, entering Week 4 on a strong 38-24 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model is dialed in on Cubs vs. Diamondbacks. It has evaluated this matchup from angle and it has found plenty of value on one side of the money line. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The Cubs continue to swing the bats well and are coming off a three-game sweep at Miami. Shortstop Javier Baez was red hot in the Marlins' series, and is 11-for-17 (.647) over the last four games with two home runs, four doubles and six RBIs. Right fielder Jason Heyward (.353) has also been on a tear, going 12-for-30 over his last 10 games, including two three-hit games and two two-hit games.

Second baseman Daniel Descalso (.364) was 4-for-6 with two doubles and four RBIs in two games against Miami. Despite a rough couple of weeks to open the season, the pitching staff has settled down over the past week, throwing three shutouts in the past six games.

But just because Chicago has been a roll of late does not make it the best value on the Cubs vs. Diamondbacks money line.

That's because Arizona can hit with the best of them as well. The Diamondbacks, who were tied with the Cubs for third in batting average (.269) and runs scored (103) through Wednesday's games, has the statistical edge over Chicago in home runs (28 to 26), hits (174 to 159), doubles (46 to 31) and slugging percentage (.473 to .453). Left fielder David Peralta (.367) has led the Diamondbacks at the plate and enters Friday's game with an eight-game hitting streak.

Center fielder Adam Jones (.319) was red hot in this week's series against the Braves, smashing a double, home run and five RBIs. For the season he has five home runs and 12 RBIs and could take advantage of Wrigley Field, especially if the wind blows to the hitter's advantage. Right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-1, 3.79 ERA) will make his fourth career start and first at Wrigley. In three starts this season, he has a near 6:1 strikeouts-to-walks ratio (17 strikeouts vs. three walks).

So who wins Diamondbacks vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Diamondbacks vs. Cubs money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.