Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds, line: April 19 MLB picks, predictions from proven model on 38-24 run

After a tough start to the season, Chicago right-hander Kyle Hendricks looks for his first quality start of the season when the Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cubs (8-9) are coming off a three-game sweep in Miami where the pitching staff bounced back from a terrible first couple of weeks of the season with back-to-back shutouts Tuesday and Wednesday. The Diamondbacks (10-9) are coming off a three-game sweep at Atlanta and are 6-4 on the road. Friday's game from Wrigley Field is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. Hendricks (0-3, 5.40 ERA) is seeking his first win in his fourth start. He allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits over five innings last Saturday against the Angels. Chicago is -175 on the money line (risk $175 to gain $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds, with the over-under for total runs set at seven. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model before laying any Cubs vs. Diamondbacks picks down.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its top-rated MLB picks this season, entering Week 4 on a strong 38-24 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model is dialed in on Cubs vs. Diamondbacks. We can tell you it is leaning to the over, and It has evaluated this matchup from angle and found plenty of value on one side of the money line. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

Chicago pitching, a sore spot over the first two weeks of the season, allowed just two runs in three games in Miami and has pitched 23 consecutive scoreless innings. Hendricks has pitched well against the Diamondbacks in the past, going 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA in four career starts. He has allowed just 17 hits in 25 1/3 innings of work against the Diamondbacks with 25 strikeouts and six walks.

Shortstop Javier Baez, who finished second in last year's National League MVP voting, was 8-for-13 against Miami, including two home runs and four RBIs. Right fielder Jason Heyward also continues to swing a hot bat. He is hitting .400 over the past 10 games, including two three-hit and a pair of two-hit games. Catcher Willson Contreras (.319) is 7-for-18 (.389) over the past five games with three home runs and five RBIs.

But just because Chicago has been a roll of late does not make it the best value on the Cubs vs. Diamondbacks money line.

That's because Arizona can hit with the best of them as well. The Diamondbacks, who were tied with the Cubs for third in batting average (.269) and runs scored (103) through Wednesday's games, has the statistical edge over Chicago in home runs (28 to 26), hits (174 to 159), doubles (46 to 31) and slugging percentage (.473 to .453). Left fielder David Peralta (.367) has led the Diamondbacks at the plate and enters Friday's game with an eight-game hitting streak.

Center fielder Adam Jones (.319) was red hot in this week's series against the Braves, smashing a double, home run and five RBIs. For the season he has five home runs and 12 RBIs and could take advantage of Wrigley Field, especially if the wind blows to the hitter's advantage. Right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-1, 3.79 ERA) will make his fourth career start and first at Wrigley. In three starts this season, he has a near 6:1 strikeouts-to-walks ratio (17 strikeouts vs. three walks).

So who wins Diamondbacks vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Diamondbacks vs. Cubs money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.