The game with the latest start time -- along with the matchup in Seattle -- on Opening Day features a team that has already played twice. That would be the Chicago Cubs, who lost two games to the Dodgers in the Tokyo Series last week, facing off against the 0-0 Arizona Diamondbacks.

Both teams come in with playoff aspirations and are actually betting favorites to make it to October. The Cubs are favored to win the NL Central while the D-backs are favored to lock down one of the NL wild cards.

This game kicks off a four-game series between what look to be two good teams, so it'll be fun.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Date: Thursday, March 27 | Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field (Phoenix)

Live stream: MLB.TV | TV: Marquee, Dbacks.TV

Probable pitchers: LHP Justin Steele vs. RHP Zac Gallen

Odds: CHC +115; ARI -135; over/under: 8.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Cubs: The Cubs' schedule to start the season isn't doing them any favors. They already played the best team in baseball and looked wholly inferior throughout pretty much all of those two games. They now play four games on the road against a very good D-backs team. Then again, if you're a true contender, you can't do things like lament the schedule. Good teams go out and win games. Starting, say, 1-5 or even 0-6 would certainly feel like a disaster to start the year. Getting a W here on their stateside Opening Day, then, would behoove the Cubs if they want to stay relevant early in the NL Central picture. Steele gave up five runs on five hits (including two home runs) in Japan and would surely like a bounce-back outing.

Diamondbacks: The D-backs last season missed the playoffs after winning the NL pennant in 2023. The funny thing is, they actually won five more regular-season games, so while it doesn't feel like it, they were a better team last year. In the offseason, they went out and added Corbin Burnes and traded for Josh Naylor to replace outgoing free agent Christian Walker. Even with Burnes in house, though, Arizona starts their incumbent ace in Gallen. Gallen has been an All-Star Game starter, finished in the top five of Cy Young voting twice (as high as third) and started two World Series games in 2023.