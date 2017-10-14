Cubs vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 1 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to watch 2017 MLB playoffs

Cubs vs. Dodgers NL Championship Series (0-0)





Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Starting Pitchers: Jose Quintana (0-0) vs. Clayton Kershaw (1-0)

TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)

Online Stream: Watch TBS Live

Live Stats: GameTracker

Clayton Kershaw is getting the ball on full rest against the Cubs on Saturday, as he tries to improve to 2-0 in the postseason. The Cubs, meanwhile, are coming off an emotional five-game series against the Nationals that ended mired in some controversy.

Despite the struggle, they are continuing the defense of their 2016 World Series title on Saturday against the Dodgers. Jose Quintana pitched a strong game in Game 3 of the NLDS, but he was quick-hooked in what turned into the Cubs' ugliest win of the series.

The Dodgers will be playing without Corey Seager on the roster, as Seager tries to recover from a strained back. It's a big blow for an immensely talented Dodgers team. Los Angeles swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS.

These two teams' paths couldn't possibly have been more different to this point. With two deep hitting lineups and equally deep pitching rotations, this series promises to be an interesting one. The Dodgers will be opening it up at home, and although the Cubs undoubtedly have their work cut out for them against Kershaw, the last time they faced him the playoffs they touched him up to the tune of four runs in the game that would send them to the World Series. They'll hope to do so earlier in the series this time around.