Cubs vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 2 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to watch 2017 MLB playoffs

The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 1-0

Cubs vs. Dodgers: NL Championship Series Game 2 (Dodgers lead 1-0)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
Starting Pitchers: Jon Lester vs. Rich Hill
TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)
Online Stream: Watch TBS Live
Live Stats: GameTracker  

Saturday night, the Dodgers took a 1-0 lead over the Cubs in the NLCS thanks to a come-from-behind 5-2 win. Los Angeles won that game because their bullpen thoroughly outpitched an admittedly gassed Chicago relief crew.

In Game 2 on Sunday, the Cubs will send postseason veteran Jon Lester to the mound for his 21st career postseason start. Amazingly, it will be only his second career postseason start with his team trailing in the series. The other? Game 6 of last year's World Series, when he allowed two runs in six innings. The Cubs were down 3-2 in the series at the time.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, have been quite dominant in their four postseason games. They've outscored their opponents 25-13 so far. Los Angeles does not have star shortstop Corey Seager in the NLCS, however. He was left off the roster with a back injury that is bad enough to require an epidural.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

