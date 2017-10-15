Cubs vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 2 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to watch 2017 MLB playoffs

Cubs vs. Dodgers: NL Championship Series Game 2 (Dodgers lead 1-0)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Starting Pitchers: Jon Lester vs. Rich Hill

TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)

Online Stream: Watch TBS Live

Live Stats: GameTracker

Saturday night, the Dodgers took a 1-0 lead over the Cubs in the NLCS thanks to a come-from-behind 5-2 win. Los Angeles won that game because their bullpen thoroughly outpitched an admittedly gassed Chicago relief crew.

In Game 2 on Sunday, the Cubs will send postseason veteran Jon Lester to the mound for his 21st career postseason start. Amazingly, it will be only his second career postseason start with his team trailing in the series. The other? Game 6 of last year's World Series, when he allowed two runs in six innings. The Cubs were down 3-2 in the series at the time.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, have been quite dominant in their four postseason games. They've outscored their opponents 25-13 so far. Los Angeles does not have star shortstop Corey Seager in the NLCS, however. He was left off the roster with a back injury that is bad enough to require an epidural.