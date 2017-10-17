Cubs vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to watch 2017 MLB playoffs

Dodgers vs. Cubs NL Championship Series (2-0 LAD)





Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

Location: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Starting Pitchers: Yu Darvish (1-0) vs. Kyle Hendricks (1-0)

TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)

Online Stream: Watch TBS Live

Live Stats: GameTracker

It's not often you see a match-up like Kyle Hendricks and Yu Darvish in Game 3 of a series. The Cubs are trying to claw their way back into the NLCS, and Hendricks gives them a great opportunity to do so. Even if he isn't necessarily an "ace," Joe Maddon seems to trust him more than nearly anyone on staff. Hendricks has proven to be one of the best playoff pitchers in baseball, and he'll need to be in top form on Tuesday.

That necessity is caused in no small part by a Cubs batting order that is simply not hitting well. Despite being in every game, they just cannot create the runs necessary to win games. The Dodgers won an absolutely heart-shattering game in Game 2 with a walk-off home run from Justin Turner off of John Lackey. The Cubs have scored three runs combined in the first two games, and despite solid pitching (Turner's walk-off was a three-run homer, making the 4-1 score look slightly uglier than it was), they have looked hapless against Dodgers pitching. Darvish had a strong start against the Diamondbacks, going five innings and giving up only two hits. The Cubs will need to wake up if they're not going to playing on Wednesday with their backs against the wall.