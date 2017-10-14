Cubs vs. Dodgers NLCS rosters: Corey Seager, Justin Wilson removed after NLDS

Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, the 2017 NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will get underway with Game 1. Here is everything you need to know about the series and here is how you can watch Game 1.

A few hours prior to first pitch, both teams announced their 25-man active rosters for the NLCS. Both clubs made some fairly significant changes as well.

Chicago Cubs

Catchers (2): Willson Contreras , Alex Avila

, Infielders (7): Anthony Rizzo , Ben Zobrist , Javier Baez , Addison Russell , Kris Bryant , Tommy La Stella , Ian Happ

, , , , , , Outfielders (4): Jason Heyward , Albert Almora , Jon Jay , Kyle Schwarber , Leonys Martin

, , , , Starters (4): RHP Jake Arrieta , RHP Kyle Hendricks , LHP Jon Lester , LHP Jose Quintana

RHP , RHP , LHP , LHP RH relievers (5): Wade Davis , Carl Edwards , John Lackey , Hector Rondon , Pedro Strop

, , , , LH relievers (2): Brian Duensing , Mike Montgomery

The Cubbies dropped left-handed reliever Justin Wilson from their postseason roster and added Rondon in his place. Wilson, who came over from the Detroit Tigers in a high-profile trade at the deadline, has struggled in his short time with Chicago, most notably walking 19 batters in 17 2/3 regular-season innings. He faced two batters and retired them both in the NLCS.

Rondon had a tough regular season, throwing 57 1/3 innings with a 4.24 ERA. He served as the team's closer from 2014 through the 2016 trade deadline, when the Cubs picked up Aroldis Chapman . Rondon has been unable to find his 2014-15 form since suffering a triceps injury last year. He did miss time with elbow inflammation this September.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Catchers (3): Austin Barnes , Kyle Farmer , Yasmani Grandal

, , Infielders (5): Cody Bellinger , Charlie Culberson , Logan Forsythe , Justin Turner , Chase Utley

, , , , Outfielders (6): Curtis Granderson , Enrique Hernandez , Andre Ethier , Joc Pederson , Yasiel Puig , Chris Taylor

, , , , , Starters (4): RHP Yu Darvish , LHP Rich Hill , LHP Clayton Kershaw , LHP Alex Wood

RHP , LHP , LHP , LHP RH relievers (5): Josh Fields , Kenley Jansen , Kenta Maeda , Brandon Morrow , Ross Stripling

, , , , Left-handed pitchers (2): Tony Cingrani , Tony Watson

Noticeably absent: star shortstop Corey Seager . The Dodgers had to leave him off their NLCS roster due to a lingering back injury. By leaving Seager off the NLCS roster, the team gives him a chance to get healthy, and it also allows them to activate him for the World Series, should they advance .Had the Dodgers carried Seager on the NLCS roster only to have to remove him at some point due to injury, he would not be eligible for the World Series.

Culberson replaces Seager on the roster and he figures to share shortstop duty to Taylor and Hernandez. Also, the Dodgers dropped reliever Pedro Baez from the roster and added Pederson. Adding Pederson makes it easier to slide Taylor from center field to shortstop, if necessary.