The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs for the final game of a four-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. The Dodgers won 3-2 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The Dodgers are expected to start left-hander Clayton Kershaw, with the Cubs countering with Adbert Alzolay. Kershaw is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and league MVP, while Alzolay is in his first season as a full-time starter. Both teams are well above .500, with the Cubs (42-34) just a game-and-a-half behind the Brewers in the NL Central and the Dodgers (46-31) trailing the Giants by four games in the West.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are the -195 favorite on the money-line in the latest Cubs vs. Dodgers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.

Cubs vs. Dodgers moneyline: Chicago +175, Los Angeles -195

Cubs vs. Dodgers run line: Los Angeles -1.5

Cubs vs. Dodgers over-under: 8 runs

CHC: Kris Bryant is hitting .298 and has hit 10 home runs on the road this season

LAD: Clayton Kershaw is 98-40 with a 2.20 ERA in his career at Dodger Stadium



Why you should back the Dodgers

The world champs aren't scoring at the same clip as last year, but they rank second in the majors with 389 runs. The Cubs have scored 329, with many of those on homers, while they strike out a ton -- they are fourth in the majors in homers and fifth in strikeouts. Kershaw has allowed 11 homers in 16 starts and has 111 strikeouts. Kershaw (8-7, 3.43 ERA) is 6-4 all-time against the Cubs with 90 strikeouts in 12 starts (70 IP). The Dodgers are fourth in MLB in ERA (3.29) and third in WHIP (1.12).

The Dodgers finally broke through to win the title in 2020 after trading for Mookie Betts. The outfielder remains in the middle of the action, and corner infielders Justin Turner and Max Muncy are providing the power. Turner is batting a team-best .288 with 12 home runs while Muncy leads the team in on-base percentage (.414), is eighth in the majors in OPS (.945) and has 15 long balls. Betts has 20 doubles and 29 RBI.

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago is 13-6 this season against left-handed starters, and the Cubs want to head into a critical division series at Milwaukee with some momentum. They have gone deep in 21 of their last 25 games and have hit 42 total home runs in that span. Kris Bryant and Javier Baez can make pitchers pay for their mistakes. They have a combined 32 home runs and 87 RBIs, and catcher Willson Contreras has hit 13 home runs. Anthony Rizzo, who hit a 415-foot home run Saturday, is the team's leader, and while he is struggling overall in 2021, he is still hitting .357 against left-handers.

Alzolay (4-6, 4.19 ERA) doesn't have a ton of experience, but he is backed by an impeccable bullpen. It is led by closer Craig Kimbrel, who has allowed a .099 batting average and struck out 52 in 30 1/3 innings (15.4 K/9 IP). He is second in the majors with 20 saves. Chicago's relievers lead the league with a 2.70 ERA. Andrew Chafin has a league-high 17 holds, with a 1.64 ERA and 0.82 WHIP. Ryan Tepera has 15 holds, has struck out 40 batters in 37 innings and has a 0.73 WHIP.

