Cubs vs. Dodgers odds, line: MLB picks, June 14 predictions from advanced model on 33-18 roll

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to continue their home dominance over the Chicago Cubs when they meet on Friday in the second of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers (46-23) have won eight of the past 10 home games against the Cubs (38-30), who are 2-2 against Los Angeles overall this season. Game time is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET, and Chicago has lost three of four to start its seven-game road trip. The Dodgers are favored at -141 on the money line, meaning a $141 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5 in the latest Cubs vs. Dodgers odds.

The model knows Los Angeles has won five of the last seven season series against Chicago. Statistically, the Dodgers have an edge in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.263 to .254), on-base percentage (.346 to .342), slugging percentage (.461 to .454), runs scored (362 to 356), hits (613 to 585), doubles (119 to 112), total bases (1,056 to 1,030) and RBIs (351 to 344).

Pitching-wise, Los Angeles also has an advantage in ERA (3.33 to 3.87), opponents' batting average (.223 to .245) and WHIP (1.09 to 1.32). Third baseman Justin Turner has been red-hot lately with a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-22 (.409) with two doubles during that stretch. Also swinging a hot bat for the Dodgers is second baseman Max Muncy, who has four multi-hit games in the past 10. He is 5-for-14 (.357) with four homers and five RBIs over the past four games.

But just because Los Angeles is tough to beat at home does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Dodgers money line.

That's because the Cubs are sending right-hander Kyle Hendricks (7-4, 3.00 ERA) to the mound. Over his last three starts, he has posted a 2.05 ERA with 20 strikeouts and only two walks. For the season, he has allowed 79 hits, 28 earned runs, seven home runs and 14 walks, while striking out 74 in 84 innings with a WHIP of 1.11.

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has been swinging a hot bat for Chicago with five multi-hit games over the past 10. He is 14-for-42 with three doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs during that stretch. He was 2-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers. First baseman Anthony Rizzo is 5-for-14 with a double, home run and two RBIs on the road trip.

