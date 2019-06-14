Cubs vs. Dodgers odds, line: MLB picks, June 14 predictions from model on 33-18 roll

The Chicago Cubs look to turn their road fortunes around on Friday when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs (38-30), second in the National League Central Division, are just 14-19 away from home this season and 2-8 in their last 10 road games. The Dodgers (46-23), first in the NL West, have baseball's best home record at 26-7. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET, and Los Angeles has won 10 of its last 11 home games. The latest Cubs vs. Dodgers odds show Los Angeles favored at -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Cubs vs. Dodgers picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has returned almost $800 in profit on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a strong 33-18 run on top-rated MLB money line picks.

The model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Dodgers. It's leaning over.

The model knows Los Angeles sends left-hander Rich Hill (3-1, 2.40 ERA) to the mound. He allowed two earned runs and struck out six in a 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday in his most recent start. For the year, he has allowed 40 hits, 12 earned runs, eight home runs and 12 walks, while striking out 52 in 45 innings of work.

First baseman Cody Bellinger has been tearing up Cubs pitching this season, going 7-for-13 with two doubles, three homers and six RBIs. He was 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs in the Dodgers' 7-3 come-from-behind win on Thursday. Right fielder Alex Verdugo and first baseman David Freese have both been scorching the ball of late. In the past two games, Verdugo is 5-for-7 with a double, while Freese is 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBIs.

But just because Los Angeles is tough to beat at home does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Dodgers money line.

That's because the Cubs are sending right-hander Kyle Hendricks (7-4, 3.00 ERA) to the mound. Over his last three starts, he has posted a 2.05 ERA with 20 strikeouts and only two walks. For the season, he has allowed 79 hits, 28 earned runs, seven home runs and 14 walks, while striking out 74 in 84 innings with a WHIP of 1.11.

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has been swinging a hot bat for Chicago with five multi-hit games over the past 10. He is 14-for-42 with three doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs during that stretch. He was 2-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers. First baseman Anthony Rizzo is 5-for-14 with a double, home run and two RBIs on the road trip.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value?