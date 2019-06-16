Cubs vs. Dodgers odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from model on 33-18 roll

The Chicago Cubs look to earn a series split when they take on the host Los Angeles Dodgers in a battle of first-place teams in the National League on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cubs (39-31), tied for first in the NL Central, lost the first two games of the series before rallying in the ninth inning Saturday night for a 2-1 win over the Dodgers (47-24), who lead the NL West. Los Angeles is looking for its sixth series win in its last seven. Sunday's first pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The latest Cubs vs. Dodgers odds show the Dodgers favored at -175 on the money line (risk $175 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Cubs vs. Dodgers picks of your own, be sure to read the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has returned almost $800 in profit on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a strong 33-18 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Dodgers and is leaning under.

The model knows Los Angeles sends left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-1, 1.36 ERA) to the mound. Since losing at Milwaukee on April 20, he has won seven of his last nine starts with two no-decisions. In his last outing on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, he allowed just one earned run on seven hits in six innings of work.

Los Angeles has won five of the last seven season series against Chicago. First baseman Cody Bellinger has hit in five of the six games against the Cubs so far this season, going 8-for-18 (.444) with two doubles, three homers and six RBIs. He has also walked five times.

But just because Los Angeles has had success against Chicago does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Dodgers money line on Sunday Night Baseball.

That's because the Cubs are sending left-hander Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.89 ERA) to the hill. Although he struggled on Tuesday against the Rockies at Coors Field, he kept the Cubs in the game, allowing five hits, three earned runs, four walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo flipped the Cubs' fortunes on Saturday with a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give Chicago a 2-1 win over the Dodgers. He also has hits in five of the last six games and is 7-for-22 (.318) with a double, three homers and six RBIs during that stretch. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has hits in eight of his last 10 games, going 12-for-41 (.293) with three doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs in that span.

So who wins Cubs vs. Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball?