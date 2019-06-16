Cubs vs. Dodgers odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from proven model on 33-18 roll

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to stay hot in their home ballpark despite a hiccup on Saturday when they meet the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. The Dodgers (47-24) have been a tough out at home, going 27-8 at Dodger Stadium, including 8-2 in their last 10 games there. The Cubs (39-31), meanwhile, are just 8-7 in June, but have won three of their last four series and are looking to tie this one at two games apiece. Game time is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium. Chicago is 15-20 on the road and just 3-7 in its last 10 games away from home. The Dodgers are favored at -195 on the money line, down from an open of -207. The over-under for total runs scored is eight in the latest Cubs vs. Dodgers odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Cubs vs. Dodgers picks of your own.

The model knows the Dodgers are 8-5 this month and have dominated their opponents this season. Los Angeles has the offensive edge over Chicago in a number of categories, including batting average (.264 to .254), slugging percentage (.466 to .454), hits (625 to 596), total bases (1,095 to 1,061) and RBIs (357 to 349). Pitching-wise, the Dodgers have the advantage in ERA (3.32 to 3.94), walks allowed (159 to 249), opponents' batting average (.223 to .247) and WHIP (1.09 to 1.33).

Among the Dodgers swinging a hot bat is third baseman Justin Turner, who had a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. He was 10-for-25 (.400) with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs during the streak. Infielder David Freese has two runs scored, one home run and two RBIs in the series, while right fielder Alex Verdugo is 4-for-11 (.364) with a double and a home run.

But just because Los Angeles has had success against Chicago does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Dodgers money line on Sunday Night Baseball.

That's because the Cubs are sending left-hander Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.89 ERA) to the hill. Although he struggled on Tuesday against the Rockies at Coors Field, he kept the Cubs in the game, allowing five hits, three earned runs, four walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo flipped the Cubs' fortunes on Saturday with a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give Chicago a 2-1 win over the Dodgers. He also has hits in five of the last six games and is 7-for-22 (.318) with a double, three homers and six RBIs during that stretch. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has hits in eight of his last 10 games, going 12-for-41 (.293) with three doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs in that span.

