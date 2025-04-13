The Los Angeles Dodgers will battle the Chicago Cubs in the third and deciding game of their series on Sunday Night Baseball. Los Angeles won Friday's game 3-0, while Chicago won Saturday's game 16-0. The Cubs (10-7), who tied for second in the National League Central at 83-79 a year ago, will send righthander Colin Rea (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound. The Dodgers (11-5), who won the NL West at 98-64 en route to the World Series title in 2024, are expected to start righthander Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 6.43 ERA).

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The latest Cubs vs. Dodgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Los Angeles as the -267 favorite (risk $267 to win $100), while the over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any Dodgers vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 MLB season on a 34-19 roll on top-rated run-line betting picks (+629) that dates back to 2023. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are the model's three best bets for Cubs vs. Dodgers on Sunday:

Dodgers first team to score (-140)



Los Angeles has scored first in two of the last three meetings with the Cubs, and have hit Rea hard during his career. In seven previous matchups, including four starts against the Dodgers, Rea is 1-1 and has allowed 21 earned runs on 31 hits in 29.2 innings, for a 6.37 ERA. He has walked 10 batters, while striking out 21 with a 1.38 WHIP. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the books with the best return on this line at -140.

Over 9 total runs (-106)

The teams have combined to score nine or more runs in seven of their previous 10 meetings. The model gives four Chicago batters at least a 46% chance for an RBI, including Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson. Five Los Angeles players were given at least a 51% chance of knocking in a run – Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez. The model is projecting 9.4 combined runs, as the over hits in well over 50% of simulations.

Both teams to score 3 or more runs (-117)

Chicago and Los Angeles are both top-10 scoring offenses in the MLB so far this season. The Cubs enter with the most runs scored at 112, while the Dodgers are tied with the Angels for the seventh most runs scored at 72. The Cubs also are in the top third in team batting average at .257, just one spot out of the top-five. Chicago's Tucker is tied for third in MLB with 18 RBI, while Los Angeles' Teoscar Hernandez is tied for sixth with 16 RBI. Over the past 10 meetings between the teams, both teams have scored three or more runs in the same game five times.

