Two historic franchises will meet up on Sunday Night Baseball as the Chicago Cubs (41-59) visit the San Francisco Giants (50-51). The Giants have won two of the three games played in the series thus far, including a 5-4 win on Saturday. Carlos Rodon (8-6, 3.18 ERA) is starting for San Francisco, while Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.20 ERA) will be on the mound for Chicago.

The first pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET from Oracle Park. The Giants are the -190 money line favorite (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Cubs are a +158 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Cubs vs. Giants money line: San Francisco -190, Chicago +158

Cubs vs. Giants run-line: Chicago +1.5 (-130)

Cubs vs. Giants over-under: 7.5 runs

CHC: Cubs are 4-1 in their last five road games

SF: Giants are 5-1 in their last six vs. National League Central

Why you should back the Giants

Third baseman Wilmer Flores is a smooth batter with outstanding hands and bat speed. Flores owns the power to push the ball to all parts of the field with great awareness of the strike zone. The 30-year-old has displayed a strong throwing arm as well while playing all over the infield. Flores leads the team in RBI (55), OBP (.328), and hits (82), and on July 29, he went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer.

Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is a natural hitter with an effortless swing. Yastrzemski has the plate discipline to stay composed at the dish while driving the ball all across the diamond. The 31-year-old is a versatile defender as well, with the ability to play all three outfield positions. Yastrzemski currently has nine dingers, 38 RBI and is tied for the team lead with 20 doubles.

Why you should back the Cubs

Shortstop Nico Hoerner is an exceptional hitter with an outstanding ability to make contact. Hoerner's swing is compact and he's showcased defensive grit as one of the top fielding shortstops in the game. At the plate, Hoerner leads the team in batting average (.297) with six home runs and 33 RBI. On July 26, he went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

Catcher Willson Contreras has been a calm offensive option for the Cubs. Contreras displays home-run power and run-producing abilities while still being a stout defender. The three-time All-Star is second on the club in home runs (14) with 38 runs driven in. Additionally, he's leading the team in OBP (.369) and went 2-for-5 in his last outing.

