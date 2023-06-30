Teams looking to rebound after losses meet in a key interleague series when the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago Cubs on Friday in Chicago. The Guardians (39-41), who dropped a 4-3 decision at Kansas City on Thursday, have won seven of 10 and trail the first-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central by just percentage points. The Cubs (37-42), who were beaten 3-1 by Philadelphia on Thursday, have dropped four in a row. This will be the first meeting between the teams since June 2021.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs lead the all-time series 19-18, although the series is tied 8-8 in games played at Wrigley Field. Chicago is a -165 favorite on the money line (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Guardians vs. Cubs money line: Cleveland +140, Chicago -165

Guardians vs. Cubs over/under: 8.5 runs

Guardians vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5 (+115)

CLE: The Guardians are 6-0 in their last six games against a team with a losing record

CHC: The Cubs are 5-1 in their last six interleague games against a team with a losing record

Why you should back the Cubs



Chicago is expected to send left-hander Justin Steele (8-2, 2.62 ERA) to the mound. Steele, in his third season with the Cubs, has the second-most wins on the staff, and has won each of his last two starts. In a 9-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday in London, he pitched six innings, allowing just five hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out eight. For the season, he has pitched 79 innings, allowing 18 walks, while striking out 70.

Offensively, second baseman Nico Hoerner has been on a roll. He has hits in eight consecutive games, including a 2-for-4 performance with a double in Thursday's loss to the Phillies. He was 2-for-5 with a triple, home run, three RBI and two runs scored in an 8-3 win at Pittsburgh on June 21. For the season, Hoerner is hitting .284 with 14 doubles, three triples, five homers, 40 RBI and 44 runs scored. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland will counter with right-handed starter Cal Quantrill (2-4, 5.61 ERA), who is expected to come off the 15-day injured list after missing a month of action. The fifth-year veteran struggled in his two starts prior to his IL stint, following four solid outings in a row from May 1-19. In his May 7 start against Minnesota, a 2-0 win, he picked up the victory by allowing just one hit and three walks in seven innings. He struck out four. In 11 starts this season, he has pitched 59 1/3 innings, allowing 64 hits, 20 walks and striking out 34.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez has been hot of late with hits in nine of the past 10 games, including three in a row. In Wednesday's 14-1 win at Kansas City, he was 2-for-3 with a double, homer, two walks and five RBI. He was 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's loss. For the season, Ramirez is hitting .298 with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 homers and 52 RBI. See which team to back here.

