The Seattle Mariners will meet the Chicago Cubs in a key interleague matchup on Friday afternoon. Seattle is coming off a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, while Chicago dropped an 8-7 decision to Milwaukee on Thursday. The Mariners (37-36), who have lost two of three, are 17-17 on the road in 2025. The Cubs (45-29), who have won three of four, are 24-13 on their home field this season.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs have won eight of the past 10 meetings with the Mariners. Chicago is a -134 favorite on the money line (risk $134 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Cubs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 37-30 run on top-rated MLB sides picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mariners vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Mariners:

Mariners vs. Cubs money line Seattle +116, Chicago -134 at FanDuel Sportsbook Mariners vs. Cubs over/under 9.5 runs Mariners vs. Cubs run line Chicago -1.5 (+146)

Why the Cubs can win

Right-hander Cade Horton (3-1, 3.47 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Chicago. In seven games, including six starts, he has logged 36.1 innings, allowing 36 hits, 14 earned runs and eight walks, while striking out 29. He is coming off a no-decision in a 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 13. In 5.2 innings, he allowed just three hits, no runs and one walk with four strikeouts.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker has been red hot. He was 3-for-4 with two doubles and one run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He was 2-for-4 in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. In 73 games this season, he is batting .279 with 15 doubles, four triples, 13 homers, 43 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

Why the Mariners can win

Right-hander George Kirby (1-3, 5.96 ERA) will start for Seattle. He is coming off a solid effort in a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. Although he received a no-decision, he pitched five innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts. He picked up a win in a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on June 8, pitching seven innings and allowing two hits, two earned runs and no walks with 14 strikeouts.

Offensively, catcher Cal Raleigh is among Seattle's top hitters. In 72 games this season, he is batting .266 with 14 doubles, 27 home runs, 60 RBI and eight stolen bases. In an 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, he was 3-for-4 with a double, home run and six RBI. He also doubled in Wednesday's loss to Boston. He has hits in seven of the last 10 games.

How to make Mariners vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 8.3 combined runs.

So who wins Cubs vs. Mariners, and which side of the money line has all the value?