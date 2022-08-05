The Chicago Cubs (41-63) host the Miami Marlins (48-57) for the first matchup of their three-game series on Friday afternoon. Both squads have been struggling as of late. The Cubs are currently on a five-game skid. On the other side, the Marlins are 1-5 over their past six games. Justin Steele (4-7, 3.86) is starting for Chicago, while Miami has yet to announce its starter.

The first pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is the -135 money-line favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Miami is a +115 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Cubs:

Marlins vs. Cubs money line: Chicago -135, Miami +115

Marlins vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5 (+150)

Marlins vs. Cubs over-under: 7.5 runs

MIA: Marlins are 11-5 in their last 16 road games

CHC: Cubs are 4-0 in their last four vs. National League East

Why you should back the Cubs

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom is an adequate defender on the corner with a solid throwing arm. The 30-year-old has displayed home-run and run-producing abilities throughout the year. He leads the team in both dingers (20) and RBIs (52). In his last outing, he went 1-for-2 with a double and one run was driven in.

Infielder Nico Hoerner is a natural hitter with good judgment of the strike zone and solid plate coverage. He's able to make consistent contact and get on base. Hoerner doesn't have outstanding power but can hit for a good average. He's first on the team in batting average (.292) along with six home runs and 33 RBIs. On Aug. 4, he was 2-for-4 with two base hits.

Why you should back the Marlins

Designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is one of the biggest offensive threats for Miami. Aguilar has showcased his skills to constantly create offense and drive in runs. The 32-year-old owns sound pitch recognition ability and power potential. Aguilar is tied for second on the team in home runs (13) and second in runs driven in (44). On Aug. 3, he belted a solo bomb.

Center fielder Jesus Sanchez is a great athlete on the diamond. Sanchez has elite hands with superb bat speed. The 24-year-old owns the power to push the ball into any gap and record extra-base hits. Sanchez has logged 12 home runs with 33 RBIs. He also runs well and plays solid defense.

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 8.2 combined runs.

