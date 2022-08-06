An NL matchup continues when the Chicago Cubs (42-63) host the Miami Marlins (48-58) on Saturday afternoon. The Cubs halted their five-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Miami in the series opener on Friday. Pablo Lopez (7-6, 3.41 ERA) will be starting for the Marlins, while, Drew Smyly (3-6, 4.42 ERA) is on the hill for Chicago.

The first pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Both teams are listed at -110 on the money line (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Cubs vs. Marlins picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters Week 18 on a 20-14 roll on top-rated MLB picks, returning almost $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Marlins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Cubs:

Marlins vs. Cubs money line: Chicago -110, Miami -110

Marlins vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5 (+180)

Marlins vs. Cubs over-under: 8 runs

MIA: Marlins are 11-5 in their last 16 road games

CHC: Cubs are 5-0 in their last five vs. National League East

Marlins vs. Cubs picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Cubs

Catcher Willson Contreras is a constant offensive spark for Chicago. Contreras' swing is compact and smooth, allowing him to push the ball to all parts of the field. The three-time All-Star has solid plate coverage and bat speed. He's currently hitting .253 with 16 dingers and 41 runs driven in. In Friday's victory, he belted the go-ahead two-run bomb in the eighth inning.

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom has been a sound defender in the corner with a strong arm and above-average reaction time. Wisdom has showcased the ability to get solid contact and produce extra-base hits. The 30-year-old leads the squad in home runs (20) and RBIs (52) while ranking second in doubles (21). On Aug. 4, he went 1-for-2 with a solo homer.

Why you should back the Marlins

First baseman Garrett Cooper owns good hitting ability with nice pitch recognition. Cooper can hit for average with a compact swing. The 31-year-old has been a reliable defender, standing tall in the corner (6'5). He's leading the club in batting average (.275) along with seven home runs and 42 RBIs.

Second baseman Joey Wendle is a solid hitter for average with some nice pop in his swing. Wendle consistently plays hard and knows how to get into high pitch counts. The 32-year-old doesn't have much home-run power but can push the ball into gaps. His batting average is .267 with 22 RBIs. Wendle ranks tied for fourth on the team in doubles (13).

How to make Marlins vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 7.8 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Cubs vs. Marlins? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.