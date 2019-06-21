Cubs vs. Mets odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 21 from model on 40-22 roll

The New York Mets look to turn around their recent fortunes when they meet the Chicago Cubs in the second of a four-game series on Friday. The Mets (35-40), fourth in the National League East, have dropped two in a row and six of eight, while the Cubs (41-33), first in the NL Central, have won two in a row and three of five. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Mets are 3-7 in their last 10 road games. The latest Cubs vs. Mets odds show the Chicago at -177 on the money line (risk $177 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Mets picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Right-hander Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.65 ERA) gets the start for the Cubs. He is coming off his best start as a Cub, going seven innings in a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although he got a no-decision, he allowed just two hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out 10. In 15 starts, Darvish has pitched 79 1/3 innings, allowing 65 hits, 43 runs – 41 earned – 14 homers and 45 walks, while striking out 91. He has a WHIP of 1.39. The Cubs, 10-9 in June, are 8-2 in their last 10 home games.

Offensively, Chicago has been led by the red-hot Javier Baez (.286). The shortstop has hit in three of the past four games, including a 2-for-4 performance on Thursday night, which included a triple, home run and two RBIs. Third baseman Kris Bryant (.281) has hit in six of seven games, including four straight. He is 10-for-25 (.400) with two home runs and three RBIs during that stretch.

But just because Chicago is hard to beat at home does not mean it is the best value on the Cubs vs. Mets money line.

That's because the Mets are sending left-hander Jason Vargas (3-3, 3.74 ERA) to the mound. Although he left his last start after four innings due to a left calf cramp, he owns a 2.39 ERA in his last nine games dating back to April 19. He is 2-0 lifetime at Wrigley Field. On the season, he has walked 24, while striking out 44. Statistically, the Mets have the edge over the Cubs in a number of categories, including hits (651 to 629), doubles (128 to 119), walks allowed (252 to 261), strikeouts (689 to 641) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.74 to 2.45).

Offensively, left fielder Jeff McNeil (.339) has been swinging a hot bat, going 7-for-13 (.538) with three doubles and a home run over the past three games. He has six multi-hit games over the past 10. Also scalding hot is first baseman Pete Alonso (.275), who has hit in eight of nine, including four multi-hit games. He is 14-for-32 (.438) with four doubles, four homers and 13 RBIs in that span.

