Teams trending in opposite directions square off when the New York Mets battle the Chicago Cubs in a key National League matchup on Friday afternoon. The Mets (35-38), fourth in the NL East, who have won 11 of 14, had their seven-game win streak stopped on Wednesday in a 5-3 loss at Texas. The Cubs (36-39), fourth in the NL Central, are 5-8 over their last 13 games, but are coming off a 6-5 win over San Francisco on Wednesday. The teams split a four-game series at New York in late April and early May. The Cubs lead the all-time series 396-377, including a 211-179 edge in games played at Chicago.

Mets vs. Cubs money line: New York +128, Chicago -152

Mets vs. Cubs over/under: 8 runs

Mets vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5 (+139)

NYM: The Mets have hit the game total over in 20 of their last 29 away games (+12.20 units)

CHC: The Cubs have hit the first five innings team total under in 34 of their last 49 games (+17.50 units)

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago is expected to send left-hander Shota Imanaga (7-1, 1.89 ERA) to the mound. Imanaga is off to a solid start to the season, and in 13 starts, he has pitched 76 innings, allowing just 11 walks, while striking out 78. He has won his last two decisions, and is coming off a 5-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and one earned run, while striking out six.

Helping power the Cubs' offense is first baseman Michael Busch. The second-year veteran is hitting .266 in 69 games with 12 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 26 RBI. He is on an eight-game hitting streak, and was 5-for-10 with two doubles and two runs scored in the series win over San Francisco this week. In four career games against the Mets, Busch has a double. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

Left-hander Jose Quintana (2-5, 4.98 ERA) will start for New York. The former Cub has started 14 games on the year, and has been pitching well of late. In a 5-1 win over San Diego on Saturday, he pitched six innings, allowing just two hits, one earned run and two walks, while striking out six. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 11 games. Despite not registering a win, he has pitched well in six career starts against Chicago. In 35.1 innings of work, he has allowed 30 hits, 12 earned runs and nine walks, while striking out 32.

Offensively, center fielder Harrison Bader is among the team's top hitters. In 65 games, he is batting .269 with 11 doubles, four homers, 27 RBI and 25 runs scored. He had a five-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday. Over the last seven games, he has two multi-hit performances, including a 2-for-5 effort with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in a 10-4 win over Miami on June 12. He also had two hits in an 11-6 win over San Diego on Saturday. He has worn out Cubs pitching throughout his career. In 83 games, he is hitting .286 with 15 doubles, one triple, eight homers and 19 RBI against Chicago. See which team to pick here.

