Cubs vs. Nationals: Congressman Steve Scalise to throw out first pitch at Game 1
Scalise was injured in a June shooting
On Friday, the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals will kick off their best-of-five National League Division Series.
Prior to the game, the Nationals will have House of Representatives Majority Whip and Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise throw out the ceremonial first pitch, per USA Today:
The Louisiana congressman has been tapped to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs play Game 1 of their National League Division Series on Friday, his office confirmed to USA TODAY. Three other victims of the shooting -- Capitol Police officer David Bailey, Congressional aide Zachary Barth and lobbyist Matt Mika --- will also be part of the pregame ceremony.
The Nationals had billed their first-pitch choice as a "special guest." Scalise makes sense for various reasons. Yes, D.C. is, obviously, the political center of the United States. But there's added meaning here, given that Scalise was injured in a June shooting that took place at a baseball field in Virginia.
The Cubs and Nationals are scheduled to get underway around 7:30 p.m. ET.
